Premade cocktail mixes make sipping simple

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated June 21, 2022, 37 minutes ago
Simple Sips mixes.Handout

Simple Sips allows you to make cocktails at home that go beyond a simple stir or shake for a martini or Manhattan. The Boston company provides a happy shortcut — premade mixes made with fresh ingredients for craft cocktails. The blends combine herb-infused syrups, fresh juices, and fruit purees with lush textures. You simply add your own spirits to create concoctions we would likely never conjure up on our own — or make the effort to gather all the ingredients. “I make the mixes as restaurants do,” says founder Elaina Repucci, a former fashion designer and “cocktail enthusiast.” She introduced the company over two years ago, and now several area bars and caterers use her mixes for specialty drinks. There are half-dozen choices with cheeky names, such as Pear Pressure, which includes pureed pear, vanilla bean, and lemon juice. Current Obsession combines blood orange puree, red currant, lime, fresh basil; Lei’d Back, mixes guava, orange, and lime juices, coconut, almond, and vanilla bean, while Smokin’ Hot has mango and passion fruit, jalapeno, Thai chili, and a smoky tea. The bottles’ back label offers recipes and suggests the spirits to add, with options for bubbly wine or soda water for mocktails. Each 16-ounce bottle (about $16) can make at least five drinks. Available at Social Wines, 52 W. Broadway, Boston, 617-268-2974; Beacon Hill Wine & Gourmet. 538 Main St., Melrose, 781-665-3332; Rapid Liquors, 171 Main St., Stoneham, 781-438-0595, or order at drinksimplesips.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

