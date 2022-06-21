Recipe: Sweet-and-sour agrodolce is a bold seasoning in these haddock grill packs

Serves 4

The Sicilian sweet-and-sour sauce agrodolce (literally "sour sweet") is made by simmering vinegar and sugar until they become syrupy, then adding chiles and raisins or another dried fruit. Use it as a bold seasoning for haddock, or another mild white fish from our local waters. Add cauliflower and red onion and tuck them into foil packets to steam on the grill. To prep the cauliflower, break it into florets and cut them into thin slabs; the pieces will be easier to pile under the fish and will cook quickly. One red chile adds a fair amount of heat (or use half a chile or none). You can slide the contents of the foil packets onto plates or let each person do their own.

1 cup apple cider vinegar ¼ cup sugar ¼ teaspoon salt, and more to taste 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced 1 long hot or Fresno (red) chile, cored, seeded, and sliced into thin rings ¼ cup golden raisins Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill) 2 tablespoons pine nuts 1½ pounds skinless, boneless haddock (or cod, scrod, hake, pollock, or halibut), cut into 4 even-sized pieces Black pepper, to taste 1 small head cauliflower, separated into florets and sliced 1/4-inch thick ½ small red onion, thinly sliced 4 tablespoons olive oil 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. In a saucepan, combine the vinegar, sugar, and salt. Set over high heat and bring to a boil. Turn the heat down to medium and simmer the mixture for 10 minutes, or until the liquid is reduced by about half.

2. Remove from the heat and stir in the garlic, chile, and raisins; set aside.

3. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to medium heat. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with oil. Cut 4 pieces of heavy-duty foil, each 12-by-16-inches.

4. Set the oven at 300 degrees.

5. Spread the pine nuts in a small baking dish and toast in the oven for 6 to 8 minutes, or until light golden brown; set aside.

6. Sprinkle the fish on both sides with salt and black pepper. On each piece of foil, arrange 1/4 of the cauliflower and 1/4 of the red onion in a neat pile. Sprinkle each with 1 tablespoon olive oil and a sprinkle of salt and black pepper. Top each with a piece of fish and 1/4 of the agrodolce mixture. Fold up two sides, fold over the tops, and fold the open edges together to seal them.

7. Set the packs on the grill, cover the grill with the lid, and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the fish feels firm. Carefully open the edge of one packet (beware of the steam) to check that the fish is opaque and the vegetables are tender.

8. Open all the packets. Sprinkle with pine nuts and parsley.

Claudia Catalano