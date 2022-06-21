Arlington’s new town manager had served as deputy

Arlington has tapped a familiar face to serve as its next town manager.
Sandy Pooler was chosen by the Select Board to succeed Adam Chapdelaine, who recently resigned as town manager after more than 10 years in the position.
Pooler, who began his new position June 18, has worked for Arlington since 2016, first as deputy town manager and then as deputy town manager/finance after the Finance Department was formed in 2018.
Prior to Arlington, he held other municipal government positions, including finance director in Amherst and Newton’s chief administrative officer. An attorney, he has also worked as legal counsel to multiple Massachusetts House committees, and as a legal clerk for a federal district court judge.
“In addition to bringing a wealth of financial and legal knowledge to the role, Sandy brings a deep well of institutional knowledge,” said Select Board Chair Len Diggins. “I’m confident [it] will be of great benefit to staff and the Arlington community.”
