Firefighters put out blaze in church rectory in Arlington; cause under investigation

Melly said the fire was likely ignited by an intruder because there were some break-ins at the rectory earlier this week, but investigators are still determining the cause, he said.

The working fire was originally reported at Saint Athanasius the Great Greek Orthodox Church at 4 Appleton St. at 1:28 a.m., said Arlington Fire Deputy Chief Ryan Melly in a phone interview. Melly said the fire was actually at the rectory building next door at 22 Appleton St. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials are investigating a blaze in the basement of a church rectory building in Arlington early Tuesday morning that started after paper products in a “sump pump pit” in the basement ignited, authorities said.

State Police troopers assigned to the fire and explosion investigation section are investigating the fire with assistance from Arlington police and fire as well as the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Melly said.

When crews arrived, Melly said, they found heavy, billowing smoke but could not see the fire. The fire was eventually located in the basement of the three-story concrete block building, he said.

The building was unoccupied and was undergoing renovation, Melly said.

He said the fire started after a “sump pump pit” that was filled with paper products was ignited and was smoldering.

The building suffered minimal damage, Melly said. He estimated damages at around $10,000 due to window and smoke damage.

The fire was knocked down around 2 a.m., and crews cleared the scene at 3:36 a.m., Melly said.

Belmont and Somerville fire departments provided station coverage, Melly said.





