Former R.I. cheerleading coach charged with child molestation

The alleged assaults occurred when the victim was between 12 and 14 years old.

Alyshia Tkacs, 33, of Cranston, has been investigated by East Providence Police Department’s Special Victims Unit since last month. Detectives learned that the victim, who is now an adult, was “repeatedly molested” by Tkacs over a two-year period.

PROVIDENCE — A former cheerleading coach has been charged with seven counts of child molestation.

Tkacs, who was coaching for a competitive cheerleading organization, is facing five counts of first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree child molestation. Tkacs allegedly met the victim in 2012. The victim reported that the sexual assaults occurred in East Providence and Barrington, R.I., during the 2-year period and occurred “almost daily,” according to Lieutenant Michael Rapoza.

The Barrington Police Department was notified of the allegations and are conducting their own investigation into potential crimes that may have occurred in the town.

East Providence Police Detective Michael Spremulli presented the case to the grand jury, where they indicted Tkacs on seven charges of child molestation. She was held without bail at her arraignment.

Tkacs’s next court appearance will be on Thursday.

