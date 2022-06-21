Former substitute teacher for Pentucket schools arraigned on child pornography charges

A former substitute teacher for the Pentucket Regional School District was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on child pornography charges, the Essex district attorney’s office said.

Kenneth Niven, 24, of Merrimac, pleaded not guilty on charges of possession of child pornography and photographing an unsuspecting nude person during his arraignment in Newburyport District Court, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

He was placed on a $15,000 bail and ordered to stay away from and have no contact with anyone under 18 years old and not use social media, the statement said.