House won’t pass plastics-to-fuel bill this year

With this year’s legislative session in its final days, opponents planned to rally outside the State House on Tuesday. But first, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, and House Majority Leader Christopher R. Blazejewski, a Providence Democrat, issued a joint statement, saying the bill is effectively dead this year.

On June 7, a divided Senate voted 19 to 14 for the “advanced recycling” bill, which environmental groups said would set back Rhode Island’s progress in addressing climate change and matters of environmental justice.

PROVIDENCE — House leaders on Tuesday announced they will not take up a bill that would clear the way for “advanced recycling” plants that use the high-heat process known as pyrolysis to turn plastic into fuel.

“The House will not be considering legislation this year that adds advanced recycling as a definition for refuse disposal,” the House leaders said. “We are a member-driven body, and our members have spoken to us loudly and clearly that they have serious unresolved questions about this bill. We have had the best year ever regarding environmental legislation, and we do not want to take a step backward by passing this bill.”

For example, they said the Assembly has passed, or is about to pass, legislation that establishes the strongest renewable energy standard in the country, increases offshore wind capacity, reduces the use of plastic bags, and sets limits for “forever chemicals” in water and packaging.

In response, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio issued a statement saying, “We respect the House’s position on this bill, and we look forward to continuing to work productively with them to enact strong environmental legislation.”

Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, said, “The Senate has led the way on environmental initiatives including the Act on Climate, procurement of offshore wind, prohibiting plastic bags, replacing lead pipes, ensuring drinking water is free of forever chemicals, and setting the nation’s most aggressive timetable to reach a 100 percent Renewable Energy Standard.”

Kevin Budris, staff attorney for the zero waste project at the Conservation Law Foundation’s Rhode Island office, thanked Shekarchi and Blazejewski during Tuesday’s rally outside the State House.

“This bill,” he said, “would have stripped communities of their right to object to dangerous plastic burning facilities. These bills would have picked particular neighborhoods as sacrifice zones for these communities. They also would have exempted high-heat facilities from other common-sense waste regulations.”

Budris said the proposed Rhode Island legislation is part of “a nationwide pattern of injustice, inequity, and climate damage.”

He said nearly 80 percent of waste-burning facilities in the country are in “Black and brown and low-income communities,” and now the waste and petro-chemical industries are pivoting toward “so-called advanced recycling” facilities that employ processes such as pyrolysis.

“This is not an accident,” Budris said, adding that communities such as South Providence have been targeted for polluting industries for decades.

He noted that last year the state Department of Environmental Management rejected a permit application for a proposed medical waste-to-energy plant in West Warwick. MedRecycler, a New Jersey company, had pitched the project as a way to reduce waste sent to the state’s Central Landfill while creating “clean, renewable energy” through pyrolysis, which applies high heat to material in the absence of oxygen.

“We hope that when we are back here next year, we are advocating for legislation that prevents this from ever happening in the future,” Budris said. “We don’t need to be back here every single year, saying no to plastic-burning facilities, no to forcing dangerous facilities on environmental justice communities. It’s time to say no to a dangerous industry forever.”

Linda Perri, president of the Washington Park Association, also spoke during the rally, saying her Providence neighborhood bears the brunt of too much pollution. She called for state officials to embrace the “clean, green economy.”

“To hell with all these polluting industries,” Perri said. “This technology, this high-heat pyrolysis, is an unproven technology, and they want to slam dunk it in our neighborhood and skirt environmental regulations around it.”

In a news release Monday, the American Chemistry Council noted that New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu signed legislation on Friday “creating a pathway for advanced recycling in the Granite State.”

“Advanced recycling is a manufacturing process that uses different technologies to convert used plastics into virgin-quality new plastics that have been approved for use in the most sensitive applications, including food contact and medical uses,” the release said. “The process will help decrease plastic waste in Rhode Island’s Central Landfill, which is projected to be at capacity in the next decade.”

The American Chemistry Council said, “Rhode Island should join the growing number of states, including states in New England, that are embracing the future of recycling technologies.”

Senator Frank Lombardo III, a Johnston Democrat, championed the bill in the Senate, calling advanced recycling “an economic and environmental game changer.” He said the pyrolysis process does not burn plastics because it doesn’t involve incineration. “It takes place in the absence of oxygen, so there is no combustion,” he said.

Lombardo amended his bill to require that the “advanced recycling” plants be within a 1 mile of “a state facility,” including the Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation (Central Landfill in Johnston) or the Narragansett Bay Commission (sewage treatment plant in Providence).

