It’s the last week of the R.I. legislative session. Do you know what your lawmakers are doing?

Housing: House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi made housing one of his top priorities this session, and the Senate Committee on Housing and Municipal Government is scheduled to hear several bills Wednesday that the House has already approved. Shekarchi is also still waiting for the Senate to approve his bill creating a cabinet-level position of secretary of housing.

With state lawmakers targeting Thursday as their last day at the State House before they begin their reelection campaigns in earnest, there’s still a bunch of unsettled issues and political intrigue to watch. Here’s a quick preview.

Welcome to the final week of the legislative session (most likely).

The budget: The House did the heavy lifting on this last week, but later today, the Senate Finance Committee is scheduled to review the $13.6 billion budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins July 1. That puts the full Senate on track to approve it Thursday.

Plastics-to-fuel plants: One thing to watch this week is whether the House will approve a bill that would clear the way for “advanced recycling” plants, which use the high-heat process known as pyrolysis to turn plastic into fuel. The controversial bill narrowly passed the Senate on a 19-14 vote, but the House Corporations Committee has not yet scheduled a vote.

Providence schools: The Senate has already passed a bill that would give more oversight of the state takeover of Providence schools to the city’s school board, and the Rhode Island Department of Education has been working to kill it in the House. The House has introduced its own version of the bill, which is scheduled to be heard by the House Education Committee Wednesday.

Driver’s licenses for undocumented residents: Will this be the year that Rhode Island approves driver’s licenses for people in the country illegally? The Senate has already approved its bill on the issue, and the House Judiciary is scheduled to take up a revised version of the bill later today.

Offshore wind: The House Corporations Committee will consider legislation to buy up to 600 megawatts of newly developed offshore wind capacity, a bill that is supported by Governor Dan McKee and has already been approved in the Senate.

Who will be the next Senate Judiciary chair? This won’t be decided this week, but state Senator Cynthia Coyne, who chairs the powerful Judiciary Committee, has announced that she won’t seek a fifth term in office. Last week, Coyne backed the bill to limit gun magazine capacity in committee, but it failed because the committee was tied at 6. The magazine ban happened anyway because the Senate approved a House version of the bill without sending it to committee.

