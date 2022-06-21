Jury orders construction company to pay $650,000 to immigrant worker in retaliation case

José Martin Paz Flores had broken his leg after falling off a ladder at work in 2017 and was recovering from surgery when his boss at Tara Construction told him to come to the company’s offices, which were then in South Boston, because he had some money for him, according to testimony during the week-long trial. But, minutes after Paz picked up an envelope stuffed with $500 cash, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested him for living in the country illegally as his 2-year-od son looked on.

A federal jury in Boston found Tuesday that a construction company retaliated against a worker by reporting him to immigration officials in an effort to get him deported after he was seriously injured on the job, and awarded the man $650,0000 in damages.

In a unanimous verdict after about four hours of deliberations, jurors found that the US Department of Labor, which brought a civil lawsuit on Paz’s behalf, had proved that the company, now based in West Bridgewater, and its chief executive officer, Pedro Pirez, retaliated against Paz because he reported the injury, triggering an investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The jury ordered the company to pay Paz $50,000 in compensatory damages for emotional distress and $200,000 in punitive damages, and ordered Pirez to pay an additional $400,000 in punitive damages.

“It’s a victory after a long, long fight,” said Paz, speaking through an interpreter during a telephone interview. “When workers go through difficult situations like this one they can’t stay silent.”

Paz, who entered the country illegally from Honduras in 2000 and lives in Malden, testified at the trial and said he was grateful to the Department of Labor attorneys who pursued the case, as well as to lawyers and community organizations that have helped him.

Audrey Richardson, an attorney for Greater Boston Legal Services who represents Paz, said the verdict is significant because “it’s made crystal clear that employers who think that they can take advantage of a worker’s undocumented immigration status to undermine their ability to exercise their basic workplace rights, in this case reporting an injury and getting medical care, will face serious consequences.”

In a statement after the verdict, Attorney Daniel J. Dwyer, who represents Pirez and the company, said, “Tara is a model employer, and Pedro Pirez did not retaliate against Mr. Paz. We respect the jury a great deal but think that it misjudged the evidence, and we have strong legal arguments for appeal.”

On the morning of March 29, 2017, Paz, a married father of five, said he was working as a drywall taper at a Roxbury apartment complex when he fell from a ladder and broke his leg. He was rushed to the hospital by ambulance and underwent surgery.

During opening statements in the trial last week, Labor Department attorney Suzanne Reilly told jurors that Tara Construction orchestrated Paz’s arrest in an effort to get him deported because it had let its workers compensation insurance lapse and didn’t want to pay him while he was recovering from his injuries.

“They could have owned up to the consequences of what happened but they didn’t; they retaliated against an injured worker,” Reilly said. “The laws that protect employees apply to all employees, whether they are documented or not.”

But Dwyer told jurors that Paz “sowed confusion about who he was, very likely deliberately, because he was an undocumented worker who had been ordered deported and had something of a past.”

Paz went by the name Martin Paz and provided a fake Social Security card and green card to get hired, Dwyer said. The company became concerned when the hospital called after Paz’s accident, indicating that he went by a different name, Jose Flores.

Pirez asked his cousin, a Boston police detective, to investigate Paz’s true identity, which led to the discovery that he was in the country illegally, triggering a call to ICE, he said. He described Pirez as a Cuban immigrant, whose father was sent to prison by Fidel Castro. He said Pirez knows what family suffering is, and “would never do anything so cruel to someone else.”

Paz spent nearly two weeks in jail after his arrest and was facing deportation when the Labor Department intervened and launched an investigation.

“It’s proof that if we stay silent no one is going to hear us and know our situation,” said Paz, who is now a lawful resident and works.

Diego Low, director of the Metro West Worker Center, which has supported Paz since his injury said, “Undermining people’s willingness to come forward when they are injured is incredibly common, and so this victory is a real signal to the immigrant community that their rights actually can be defended. And that’s something that’s super important because most of the time people back away.”

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.