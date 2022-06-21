Maine man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 assault on US Capitol

Todd Tilley, 61, of South Paris, was arrested by the agency’s Joint Terrorism Task Force on a federal warrant issued in Washington, D.C., charging him with multiple offenses, according to the FBI.

A Maine man who allegedly entered the US Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, chanting “Stop the Steal,” and helping another protester climb over a barrier into the building, was arrested Tuesday by the FBI, officials said.

Tilly is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, according to the statement.

He was ordered released on conditions at his initial appearance Tuesday in US District Court in Portland, Maine, the FBI said. He is due back in US District Court in Washington on June 28, the statement said.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether Tilley had hired an attorney.

Tilley is the 16th resident of New England to be charged in connection to the violent riot at the Capitol that attempted to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s election, according to the FBI.

Tilley is visible in photos and video shot during the violent takeover of the Capitol, including a clip in which he stands in the hallway outside the House Chamber as rioters tried to break down the door, according to the criminal complaint filed in federal court. In another photo taken before Tilley entered the Capitol, he can be seen helping someone climb over a wall to reach stairs leading to the Capitol’s upper west terrace, authorities said.

Videos show Tilley walking through Statuary Hall and joining with others in the crowd to chant, “Stop the steal,” the filing states. Cell phone records also show he was inside the Capitol, according to the document.

Tilley’s brother confirmed to investigators that Tilley was the man seen in the images and said he was aware that his brother had attended the rally in support of then-president Donald Trump prior to the insurrection, but he did not know whether Tilley had entered the Capitol, according to the document.

Tilley’s brother shared with investigators a screenshot of Jan. 6 text messages between the two, which included a photo from Tilley of the crowd gathered near the Washington Monument, followed by a question from his brother: “Are you there?”

“Yes. Pence screwed us over,” Tilley responded, in an apparent reference to then-vice president Mike Pence, who refused to help Trump attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.