Milton Town Meeting votes for 10 percent increase in school spending

Milton’s Town Meeting rejected a call to reduce school spending, approving a $58.4 million budget for next fiscal year that is 10 percent higher than the previous one.
School officials said the money was needed because of rising student enrollment and increased student needs, both educationally and emotionally, caused by the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Town Meeting member Paul Vaughan said taxpayers wanted more accountability, and he proposed reducing the proposed budget by $5.4 million. School Superintendent James Jette responded that the cut would be devastating.
At its June 13 session, which was held remotely on Zoom, Town Meeting voted 219 to 10 against cutting the school budget, and then approved the $58.4 million amount.
Advertisement
In its report to Town Meeting, the Warrant Committee noted that the school budget relied heavily on federal COVID-related funds, “which are short-term monies the School Department has built in to fund ongoing budget needs, automatically creating a future shortfall.”
“As members of the Select Board have noted, this practice may necessitate an override vote within the next several years if the items which are covered by [the federal funds] are deemed necessary in the future and the funds aren’t available,” the report said.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.