Milton Town Meeting votes for 10 percent increase in school spending

Milton’s Town Meeting rejected a call to reduce school spending, approving a $58.4 million budget for next fiscal year that is 10 percent higher than the previous one.

School officials said the money was needed because of rising student enrollment and increased student needs, both educationally and emotionally, caused by the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Town Meeting member Paul Vaughan said taxpayers wanted more accountability, and he proposed reducing the proposed budget by $5.4 million. School Superintendent James Jette responded that the cut would be devastating.