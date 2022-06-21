Newton plants flags to honor residents who died due to COVID-19

The city of Newton is honoring residents who died due to COVID-19 with a display of flags on the City Hall’s lawn.
The 204 white flags are planted near the city’s COVID-19 memorial plaque and an American elm planted in memory of “family members, friends and neighbors” who died because of the pandemic, according to a statement from Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.
“Even as we continue to learn to live with this virus, we remember those we lost and the many among us mourning,” she said.
Members of Newton Boy Scout Troop and Pack 355 helped plant the flags, Fuller said.
Residents are also invited to write messages on the flags to commemorate the lives of the people they miss, Fuller said.
“Write a name on one of the flags, a message, a date, or whatever you may wish to memorialize the person you remember,” she said.
The flags will be on display through Independence Day. The American elm, planted by the City of Newton a year ago, “stands as a living memorial to the lives lost during the Coronavirus pandemic,” Fuller said.
