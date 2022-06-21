Newton plants flags to honor residents who died due to COVID-19

The city of Newton is honoring residents who died due to COVID-19 with a display of flags on the City Hall’s lawn.

The 204 white flags are planted near the city’s COVID-19 memorial plaque and an American elm planted in memory of “family members, friends and neighbors” who died because of the pandemic, according to a statement from Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

“Even as we continue to learn to live with this virus, we remember those we lost and the many among us mourning,” she said.