Police searching for suspect wanted for domestic assault

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated June 21, 2022, 43 minutes ago

A search was underway in Arlington Tuesday afternoon for a man wanted for domestic assault, State Police said.

At 12:46 p.m. State Police tweeted that the search was ongoing in the area of Alewife Brook Parkway in Arlington, roughly between Massachusetts Avenue and Route 2.

“Male suspect on foot,” the tweet said. “Residents should be aware and call 911 if they see anyone suspicious.”

State Police initially described the man as an “alleged abduction suspect,” and later tweeted that he was wanted for domestic assault.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

