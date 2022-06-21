Proponents withdraw application for a Taco Bell in Mattapan

Derric Small, an attorney for the defunct project, declined to comment on the decision.

The board, which had been slated to vote Tuesday on whether to grant Cantina Hospitality LLC a variance to raze Los Tiburones Tire & Towing and replace the structure with a drive-thru restaurant, did not explain why the proponents decided to withdraw the plan.

An application to build a Taco Bell near Mattapan Square. that has provoked strong opposition from some neighborhood leaders has been withdrawn from consideration by the Zoning Board of Appeal.

If approved, developers would have constructed a 2,000-square-foot fast-food restaurant at 1578 Blue Hill Ave., near Babson Street. The project would have included a drive-thru, six parking spaces, and indoor seating for 20 people, according to documents the proponents shared with neighborhood groups.

From its inception, the proposal received considerable pushback from abutters and neighborhood associations. In a letter of opposition submitted to the board, Valerie Burton, president of the River Street Civic Association, said the restaurant would add another unhealthy food option to the neighborhood’s array of fast-food offerings and exacerbate traffic in the already busy intersection near Mattapan Square.

“As the pandemic subsides, we ask that the board help River Street Civic Association with our goal to make Mattapan a healthier community and comfortable place to live in Boston,” Burton said in the letter.

The proposal came at a sensitive moment for Mattapan, as Boston tries to revitalize the congested, long-neglected corridor that runs through the heart of the city’s Black and brown communities.

A city initiative called the Blue Hill Ave. Action Plan urges local developers to transform 30 vacant parcels along the street, and transportation officials have been working to ease traffic on Blue Hill Avenue.

Many residents would also like to see more of the kind of locally owned shops and eateries that lined Blue Hill in the mid-20th century, before blockbusting and disinvestment sapped the business district of its vibrancy. Some are also concerned about the lack of healthy food options in the area.

Fatima Ali-Salaam, chair of the Greater Mattapan Neighborhood Council, said the proposal ignored what the area has been advocating for for years: a locally owned sit-down restaurant. She added the proponents’ decision emphasizes the importance of community input in future projects.

“If you don’t [speak up], it’s easy for somebody to get approved,” Ali-Salaam said.













