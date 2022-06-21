Revere firefighters battle three-alarm blaze in high-rise apartment building

Firefighters in Revere were battling a three-alarm blaze at a high-rise apartment building on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
The city on its official Twitter account confirmed at 2:15 p.m. that the fire had broken out at the apartment complex on Ocean Avenue.
“FYI: There is a working fire at 370 Ocean Ave.,” the city tweeted. “First responders are on the scene.”
FYI: There is a working fire at 370 Ocean Ave. First responders are on the scene.— City of Revere (Revere 311) (@Revere311) June 21, 2022
Revere fire officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
A WHDH reporter tweeted out a photo of smoke billowing from the building.
Dramatic images from Revere at high rise fire where crews have been going floor to floor evacuating residents…first responding State Troopers rushing in with flames roaring from the 9th floor #7News pic.twitter.com/Xbb4a1JiRQ— Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 21, 2022
Local 143, the union for Everett firefighters, tweeted that the three alarms had been struck, and that the fire was concentrated on the ninth floor of the building.
Advertisement
Revere MA, 3rd alarm fire 370 Ocean Ave high rise fire 9th floor— Everett Firefighters (@IAFFLocal143) June 21, 2022
The union also said someone had been saved, tweeting that a resident of the building “has been rescued.” Details of the rescue weren’t immediately available.
Resident at 3rd alarm fire in Revere has been rescued https://t.co/vsuCloSJXF— Everett Firefighters (@IAFFLocal143) June 21, 2022
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.