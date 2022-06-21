fb-pixel Skip to main content

Revere firefighters battle three-alarm blaze in high-rise apartment building

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated June 21, 2022, 26 minutes ago

Firefighters in Revere were battling a three-alarm blaze at a high-rise apartment building on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The city on its official Twitter account confirmed at 2:15 p.m. that the fire had broken out at the apartment complex on Ocean Avenue.

“FYI: There is a working fire at 370 Ocean Ave.,” the city tweeted. “First responders are on the scene.”

Revere fire officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

A WHDH reporter tweeted out a photo of smoke billowing from the building.

Local 143, the union for Everett firefighters, tweeted that the three alarms had been struck, and that the fire was concentrated on the ninth floor of the building.

The union also said someone had been saved, tweeting that a resident of the building “has been rescued.” Details of the rescue weren’t immediately available.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

