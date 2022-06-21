fb-pixel Skip to main content
Somerville

Somerville considers public safety building, other uses for 4-acre site

By John Laidler Globe Correspondent,Updated June 21, 2022, 19 minutes ago

Somerville is inviting community members to offer their views on the potential redevelopment of a vacant East Somerville site at two upcoming listening sessions.

The 4-acre site, located at 90 Washington St. near the East Somerville Green Line station, is envisioned by city officials as the future of a new public safety building along with various civic, commercial, and residential uses.

Two listening sessions are planned — one in-person and the other virtual. Both will feature a brief overview of the project and an opportunity for residents to share their thoughts about the public safety building project and the other potential uses of the site.

The in-person session will be held June 28 at 6 p.m. at the East Somerville Community School, 50 Cross St. The virtual session is scheduled for June 29 at 6 p.m. Both meetings will have live interpretation into Spanish and Portuguese. For more information on the virtual session, go to somervillema.gov/90washington.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.

