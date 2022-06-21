Somerville considers public safety building, other uses for 4-acre site

Somerville is inviting community members to offer their views on the potential redevelopment of a vacant East Somerville site at two upcoming listening sessions.
The 4-acre site, located at 90 Washington St. near the East Somerville Green Line station, is envisioned by city officials as the future of a new public safety building along with various civic, commercial, and residential uses.
Two listening sessions are planned — one in-person and the other virtual. Both will feature a brief overview of the project and an opportunity for residents to share their thoughts about the public safety building project and the other potential uses of the site.
Advertisement
The in-person session will be held June 28 at 6 p.m. at the East Somerville Community School, 50 Cross St. The virtual session is scheduled for June 29 at 6 p.m. Both meetings will have live interpretation into Spanish and Portuguese. For more information on the virtual session, go to somervillema.gov/90washington.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.