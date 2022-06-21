Somerville considers public safety building, other uses for 4-acre site

Somerville is inviting community members to offer their views on the potential redevelopment of a vacant East Somerville site at two upcoming listening sessions.

The 4-acre site, located at 90 Washington St. near the East Somerville Green Line station, is envisioned by city officials as the future of a new public safety building along with various civic, commercial, and residential uses.

Two listening sessions are planned — one in-person and the other virtual. Both will feature a brief overview of the project and an opportunity for residents to share their thoughts about the public safety building project and the other potential uses of the site.