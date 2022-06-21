Two local educators named finalists in Boston superintendent search

The finalists are Somerville Superintendent Mary Skipper, who previously worked in BPS for nearly two decades, and the other is Tommy Welch, a regional superintendent in BPS who oversees 15 schools in East Boston, Charlestown, and the North End.

A panel charged with finding the next superintendent of Boston Public Schools on Tuesday recommended two finalists for the job, both with deep roots in the city school system, to navigate BPS through what is expected to be a period of immense changes.

Skipper informed the Somerville community about her status as a finalist just before Boston’s official announcement, according to a letter to families obtained by the Globe.

Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius talked with Tommy Welch (left), a regional superintendent in BPS, and and Bobby Brown,in 2019. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

“I wanted you to hear directly from me that I will be announced as a finalist later today for the Boston Public Schools Superintendent position,” Skipper wrote. “I would love to continue to work here, and it would be an honor to finish my career in Somerville. And yet at the very same time, I still feel called to BPS - the place that raised me as an educator and professional, where I have raised my family and continue to live, to lead and support it through a very difficult time in its history and to give back what it gave to me.”

If chosen, Skipper said she would remain in Somerville for the start of the 2022-23 school year “to work closely with our incredible team to ensure a healthy and stable transition.”

The Boston School Committee has said at least two finalists will be named. They received 34 applications.

Going with a slate of finalists that mostly consists of BPS insiders is a departure from other searches over the last two decades that have largely yielded finalists from out of state with limited or no prior knowledge of the Boston school system.

Both the School Committee and Mayor Michelle Wu expressed preferences for a new superintendent with ties to Boston, with Wu saying earlier this year BPS needs a new superintendent “who ideally is familiar with the district , with our city, and our communities.” But she has also said the prevailing candidate didn’t have to be local.

In previous searches, several advocates have criticized BPS for not having a deep bench of talent to pull a new superintendent from or couldn’t entice former administrators experiencing success elsewhere to return to Boston. They question whether a person with inside knowledge could better navigate BPS to implement changes than someone from the outside.

The naming of the finalists caps off the shortest superintendent search in Boston in decades and it comes as districts nationwide are grappling with a high turnover of superintendents and a shortage of qualified applicants.

The Boston search formally began one month after Superintendent Brenda Cassellius announced in February her departure, which has been characterized as a mutual decision between her and Wu. Previous searches have been marked by delays, leaving BPS without a permanent superintendent for a year or two.

The short timeline reflects the urgency that Wu, who appoints the seven-member School Committee, faces in overhauling the school system, which has been plagued for years with systemic dysfunction, low-student achievement, chronically late school buses, deteriorating school buildings, and a scarcity of resources in schools and classrooms despite a $1.3 billion budget.

Wu, who has two children enrolled in BPS, currently is negotiating a district-improvement plan with state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley to address the wide-ranging problems, amid concerns that the state might seize control of the district if it doesn’t make enough progress.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

