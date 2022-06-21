Top Mass. lawmakers promise hearing on troubled MBTA

The Federal Transit Administration said it found dispatchers working 20-hour days, runaway trains injuring workers, and no prompt plans to fix track sections that are in disrepair. In response, the MBTA said it would run fewer trains on three subway lines starting Monday — effectively using a weekend schedule on weekdays — because it didn’t have enough dispatchers to safely staff its operations center.

Directly rebuking Governor Charlie Baker, Senate President Karen E. Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano said the Legislature’s transportation committee will hold a hearing “in the coming weeks” to better understand what federal transit officials last week described as a dysfunctional agency .

Massachusetts legislative leaders signaled Tuesday that they intend to ramp up pressure on the MBTA, announcing plans to hold a rare oversight hearing of the beleaguered agency after it slashed service this week in the face of a federal directive.

“The FTA’s findings and the MBTA’s subsequent service cuts don’t inspire any public confidence in our transit system,” Mariano and Spilka said in a joint statement, noting that in the wake of the record-setting winter of 2015, the Legislature afforded Baker, a Republican, “control of the MBTA” at his request.

Baker names the T’s board of directors, and his administration’s Department of Public Utilities is responsible for directly overseeing safety at the MBTA.

“It has since been the Administration’s responsibility to keep up with maintenance and manage an efficient system that customers can rely on,” the legislative leaders said. “Given the FTA’s interim findings and alarming directives, there is an increased need to better understand the agency’s shortcomings and help restore public confidence.”

The Legislature has rarely pulled state transportation officials before them for an oversight hearing. In 2019, the transportation committee held one to dig into failures at the Registry of Motor Vehicles after a crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire thrust the Registry into crisis.

Spilka told reporters Tuesday that lawmakers want to “get in the weeds a bit more,” noting that the Legislature has funded budget requests from Baker, and that dollars allocated for MBTA’s operational costs were then shifted to longer-term, capital expenses.

“The interim findings and the subsequent recommendations were pretty damning in their report. A lot worse than I think most of us expected,” Spilka said after delivering a speech to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. “I think that we in the Legislature need to figure out: what is going on?

“We have provided all the funding we have been asked for by the administration and the T. Clearly, the operational [side] is where the deficiencies are,” she said. “They need more staff, they need more people running the trains, the buses. Do they need more money? There has been no request for more funding.”

Spilka, an Ashland Democrat, did not give a timeline for the hearing. She said the Legislature will have to coordinate with the FTA around its “intense” investigation.

Problems at the T have been festering for months. It’s been beset by a series of incidents, including crashes, malfunctions, and the death of a man who got stuck in the train car’s doors before he was dragged a short distance. It culminated in a nearly unprecedented intervention by the FTA earlier this year.

This weeks’ reduction in service, which came with just three days notice, was also a symptom of a more systemic malady, the Globe reported: Even as the T has added new positions to its books, hundreds of safety-related jobs across the system, including in the operations control center, remain unfilled.

As of May 31, the MBTA had budgeted for, but not yet filled, 586 open safety jobs, nearly triple the number of vacancies from just two years prior.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout. Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.