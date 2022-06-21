Whittier Tech buys new tools for computer-aided design, engineering

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School in Haverhill recently purchased some cutting-edge technology with the help of a state funding award.
The newly acquired items will provide additional tools to enhance learning for students in the school’s Computer-Aided Design/Drafting and Engineering pathways.
The specialized equipment includes two laser engraving and cutting machines, three laptops, two gaming desktop computers for CAD/Drafting’s virtual reality program, a 3-D scanner, and a new printer that will allow students to print prototypes and parts of various colors, materials, and textures.
The school was able to purchase all the new equipment through the use of a $300,000 state grant awarded to Whittier Tech last school year.
“We are so grateful for this funding because it supports our continued efforts of being a leader in vocational education, specifically in the technology fields,” Whittier Tech Superintendent Maureen Lynch said. “I look forward to seeing all that our students will learn and create with this state-of-the-art technology.”
