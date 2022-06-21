Whittier Tech buys new tools for computer-aided design, engineering

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School in Haverhill recently purchased some cutting-edge technology with the help of a state funding award.

The newly acquired items will provide additional tools to enhance learning for students in the school’s Computer-Aided Design/Drafting and Engineering pathways.

The specialized equipment includes two laser engraving and cutting machines, three laptops, two gaming desktop computers for CAD/Drafting’s virtual reality program, a 3-D scanner, and a new printer that will allow students to print prototypes and parts of various colors, materials, and textures.