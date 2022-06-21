Woman and man found dead in Auburn, Maine, identified

Two people found dead in Auburn, Maine, on Sunday morning were identified by authorities Tuesday as Kelzie Caron of Auburn and Pierre Langlois of Connecticut, who were both 21.

Caron and Langlois were found inside an apartment after Auburn police and firefighters responded to a report of a cardiac arrest at 49 Fourth St. at 11:37 a.m., Maine State Police said in a statement.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s office has performed autopsies on both bodies and ruled the deaths homicides, but State Police said they are not releasing the manner in which the two died at this time.