Woman and man found dead in Auburn, Maine, identified

Two people found dead in Auburn, Maine, on Sunday morning were identified by authorities Tuesday as Kelzie Caron of Auburn and Pierre Langlois of Connecticut, who were both 21.
Caron and Langlois were found inside an apartment after Auburn police and firefighters responded to a report of a cardiac arrest at 49 Fourth St. at 11:37 a.m., Maine State Police said in a statement.
The Chief Medical Examiner’s office has performed autopsies on both bodies and ruled the deaths homicides, but State Police said they are not releasing the manner in which the two died at this time.
The Maine attorney general’s office declined Tuesday afternoon to comment on the case. Auburn police did not immediately respond to inquiries.
Advertisement
The State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the deaths with assistance from Auburn police. Crime scene investigators spent Sunday and Monday processing the apartment where Caron and Langlois were found, according to the statement.
“Investigators have been working around the clock investigating leads generated by this incident,” State Police said. “We have begun to identify persons of interest in the case and are working to track these people down.”
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.