Police response to Uvalde was ‘an abject failure,’ Texas DPS chief says

In a stark breakdown, Steven C. McCraw, who directs the public safety agency, offered the most detailed official account so far about what happened during the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School. The timeline he gave was dire, detailing how for minute after agonizing minute, law enforcement officials kept waiting to pursue the gunman inside the classroom where he lurked — even waiting for a key to the room without first trying the door, which was apparently unlocked, McCraw said.

AUSTIN – The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday assailed the police response to the massacre at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school last month as “an abject failure,” describing in damning detail how officers quickly entered the school and obtained protective shields but still left defenseless children trapped inside with the gunman for more than an hour.

In McCraw's telling, just three minutes after the gunman was in the school and entered a classroom, several police officers were also inside, some carrying rifles. Within 19 minutes, police had a protective ballistic shield inside. Not long after, a student inside called 911, and more ballistic shields arrived. More gunfire periodically rang out from the attacker.

But law enforcement officials still waited outside, entering the classroom only after a harrowing delay that featured multiple 911 calls from students inside. The police response has drawn widespread condemnation over the decision to wait so long to confront the gunman, who officials say killed 19 children and two teachers during the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.

Speaking before a special state Senate committee on Tuesday, McCraw placed the blame largely on the school district's police chief, Pedro "Pete" Arredondo, who he said made error after error during the slaughter.

McCraw has previously criticized Arredondo, saying three days after the shooting that the chief was the commander on the scene and made the “wrong decision” not to pursue the gunman. In McCraw’s telling, Arredondo viewed the gunman as a barricaded subject rather than an active shooter. Arredondo has disputed McCraw’s account, telling the Texas Tribune that he did not consider himself the scene’s commander. He has not responded to multiple interview requests from The Washington Post.

Neither Arredondo nor his lawyer, George E. Hyde, responded to calls and text messages seeking comment Tuesday from The Washington Post.

The decision described by McCraw runs counter to decades of police training, which has emphasized pursuing and stopping attackers ever since the Columbine High School massacre in 1999. McCraw invoked that training during his remarks Tuesday before the committee, saying the post-Columbine response to attacks was "unambiguous": Pursue the attacker, stop the attacker.

But during the Uvalde massacre, McCraw said, Arredondo dawdled for more than an hour, waiting for a radio, rifles, shields, a SWAT group, and, finally, an apparently unnecessary key.

McCraw's expansive testimony coincided with Arredondo's own on the other side of the building. While McCraw spoke before cameras in a public setting, Arredondo was testifying behind closed doors before a three-person investigative committee also examining the police response in Uvalde.

That committee, chaired by state Representative Dustin Burrows, a Republican, spent three days interviewing witnesses and officials behind closed doors at City Hall. It expects to deliver a report of its fact-finding in early to mid-July. The Justice Department is also reviewing the law enforcement response to the attack and expects to release a report on its own findings.

McCraw's remarks on Tuesday were a scathing opening to the Texas Senate committee meeting on gun violence and public safety, which was expected to include some of the most detailed official accounts of the Uvalde massacre.

Since the shooting, some details have trickled out in news reports, but officials have largely stopped providing public updates on the investigations after a series of accounts they provided in the first days following the attack that authorities later withdrew or admitted were incorrect.

When he described the timeline on Tuesday, McCraw seemingly preempted any questions about the accuracy of his account by saying the details were drawn from video footage, including school surveillance cameras, as well as police body-worn cameras.

Some of the details had previously been released in media reports. The Austin American-Statesman and the Texas Tribune reported Monday that authorities had reconstructed a timeline from the attack, using both body-cam footage from the officers and surveillance video from the school.

With his remarks, McCraw repeatedly returned to what he depicted as Arredondo's mistakes on May 24.

"The only thing stopping a hallway of dedicated officers from entering room 111 and 112 was the on-scene commander, who decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children," McCraw told the committee. "The officers had weapons, the children had none. The officers had body armor, the children had none. The officers had training, the subject had none."

The hearing Tuesday elicited interest largely from members of the media scattered throughout the spacious Senate gallery. A few members of the public and law enforcement officers took seats next to tourists taking respite in the air-conditioned chamber from the 100-degree weather outside.

During the hearing, Arredondo’s absence did not go unnoticed. Senator Paul Bettencourt, a Republican, issued a blunt challenge to Arredondo to testify in public, saying the police chief had chosen instead to “hide” by speaking behind closed doors to another committee.

Bettencourt appeared visibly outraged during his remarks, at one point saying that throughout the protracted standoff, "people are dying."

He pointed to the gunshots fired during that window and said, "Every shot is a death."

"Yet this incident commander finds every reason to do nothing," he said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety also released a call transcript on Tuesday showing that minutes after Arredondo entered the school alongside other officers, he called the Uvalde police landline and requested "a lot of firepower" to back him up.

The transcript showed that Arredondo told a dispatcher at 11:40 a.m., "I need this building surrounded." According to the timeline released by the public safety agency, the gunman had entered the school at 11:33 a.m., and three Uvalde police officers followed at 11:35 a.m. By 11:36 a.m., Arredondo and three other officers were also in the school, the timeline showed.

The call transcript showed that Arredondo asked for the school to be "surrounded with as many AR-15′s as possible" and, when asked by a dispatcher whether there was a teacher inside the room with the gunman, said "the teacher" was in Classroom 102, across from another person who had possibly been shot.

Moments later, he said that he and the other officers were standing in the hallway while the shooter was inside Classroom 111 or 112, the transcript shows. Arredondo also asked for a police SWAT team to set up on the south side of Robb, near the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home.

“I need some more firepower in here because we all have pistols and this guy’s got a rifle,” Arredondo said. At the end of the call, he requested a rifle and a radio — noting that he did not have his own radio — and asked the dispatcher to call him once the SWAT team had been set up.

Lawmakers who spoke as the hearing got underway called for action during emotional opening statements. Among those who urged action was state Senator Roland Gutierrez, Democrat, whose district represents Uvalde.

Gutierrez fought back tears as he talked about seeing little girls in coffins and hearing "the most gruesome stories from little kids and fourth-graders that I dare not say at this time." The state senator recounted how he "felt like such a coward" by not being able to do anything to help comfort the families waiting to hear about the status of their children.



