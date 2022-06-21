Once again, from the top: You’re a banned old flag

In the Nativity School of Worcester kerfuffle, Bishop Robert J. McManus declares that the Black Lives Matter and Pride flags represent groups whose ideology is at odds with the Catholic Church. For this reason, McManus says that the Worcester school can no longer fly those flags and call itself Catholic (”In this bishop’s Nativity story, no room for love and inclusion,” Yvonne Abraham, Metro, June 16).

Bishop McManus, I feel the same way about my country’s flag, whose meaning is routinely redefined by the MAGA crowd. It’s time we banned the American flag from all schools.