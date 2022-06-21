In a double overtime classic, Longmeadow denies Billerica for Division 2 boys’ lacrosse title

After falling thrice in the state final over the past eight years, including an 11-10 loss at Concord-Carlisle last July, Longmeadow broke through for the 20th state title in the program’s storied history.

The Merrimack Valley Conference MVP came up with 16 saves in clutch fashion, but in the second overtime, his stick was just inches shy of intercepting a pass from Longmeadow junior Dominic Veratti to his cousin, Coleson Hanrahan, who buried it 17 seconds into the second overtime to give the Lancers a 9-8 victory.

WORCESTER — Scott Einarson extended Billerica’s season three times with clutch saves in the fourth quarter and overtime during Tuesday’s thrilling Division 2 state boys’ lacrosse final at Worcester State.

“[The players] think about [the 2021 final] every day,” Longmeadow coach Keith Campbell said. “They have the finishing plays from that [C-C] game on their phone. They showed it to me on the first day of the year. This was a tough game to win, but our guys stepped up at the end and finished it.”

There were six ties and four lead changes in the final, a rematch from an April 20 exhibition at Bentley University in which Longmeadow cruised to a 12-6 victory.

On Tuesday night, Billerica used physical play to deny Longmeadow’s shots and trusted that Einarson could save anything from distance.

The third-seeded Indians (18-5) received a goal in the final minute of the second quarter from Jason Martin to make it a 5-3 game at the half, and took a 7-6 lead at the end of the third quarter on a goal from eighth grader Kameron Tremblay.

Dominic Terrazzanno (three goals) uncorked a rocket from 15 yards out to make it 8-7 Billerica with 8 minutes to go, but Veratti found Sam Weaver (three goals) for the equalizer three minutes later.

Longmeadow (22-1) had several cracks to take the lead down the stretch, but Einarson made a tough kick save and stopped a point-blank breakaway to keep his squad alive.

“These guys were phenomenal, especially late in the season,” Billerica coach Ryan Nickerson said. “We just ran out of gas, but they fought tooth and nail.”

Einarson made one more save in the final seconds of the first overtime, but when the Indians lost the opening faceoff, they were left scrambling, and Veratti made a quick move toward the cage before finding Hanrahan (4 goals, 1 assist).

“We remembered the feeling from last year, falling one goal short,” Hanrahan said. “We knew it wasn’t happening this year. We knew we were bringing it home.”

