Game 69: Tigers at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated June 21, 2022, 39 minutes ago
Rich Hill is 3-0 with a 4.03 ERA in 18 career appearances (five starts) against Detroit.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Red Sox improved to six games over .500 for the first time this season after defeating the Tigers 5-2 Monday night. They are now 14-4 in June and moved ahead of Tampa Bay for third in the American League East, just 1½ games behind the second-place Blue Jays. Here are the standings.

The series resumes Tuesday night. Rich Hill will be on the mound for the Sox.

Lineups

TIGERS (26-41): TBA

Pitching: RHP Beau Brieske (1-5, 3.79 ERA)

RED SOX (37-31): TBA

Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (2-4, 4.42 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Tigers vs. Hill: Tucker Barnhart 0-4, Javier Báez 2-11, Miguel Cabrera 5-16, Jeimer Candelario 1-4, Willi Castro 0-2, Robbie Grossman 0-2, Eric Haase 0-2, Victor Reyes 2-3, Jonathan Schoop 1-13, Spencer Torkelson 1-2

Red Sox vs. Brieske: Has not faced any Boston batters

Stat of the day: The Tigers are 7-9 (.438) this season when recording 10 or more hits, the only team in the majors to have a losing record when doing so.

Notes: Hill is 3-0 with a 4.03 ERA in 18 career appearances (five starts) against Detroit. He has issued two or fewer walks in all but one of his 12 starts this year and gone at least five innings in five of his past eight. … Brieske is making just his 11th career start and is coming off back-to-back scoreless starts. … The Red Sox are 10-4-1 in series play this year when they win the series opener. … They are 16-5 (.762) when their starting pitcher throws at least six innings, winning each of the last 10 such games and 15 of the last 16.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

