Jeter Downs had his phone on do-not-disturb, but checked in time to get the call to the major leagues

“He was like, ‘You trying not to get to the big leagues?’ I couldn’t believe it,” Downs relayed. “Started crying. It was pretty surreal.”

Downs said that he’d been sleeping in on a WooSox off-day, and with his phone on do-not-disturb, he missed a couple of phone calls from the team. Finally, he saw a text from WooSox manager Chad Tracy asking him to call.

With teams permitted to carry no more than 13 pitchers as of Monday, the Sox (who’d been carrying 14, versus 12 position players) called up Jeter Downs from Triple-A Worcester for his big league debut and designated recently acquired righty James Norwood for assignment.

Downs is hitting .180/.297/.397 with 11 homers and 11 steals in 53 games this year for the WooSox, playing solid defense at both second and short. Though his 31.1 percent strikeout rate in Triple A remains concerning, he’s shown considerable improvement in his plate discipline and pitch selection this year, evident both in his 11.4 percent walk rate and in the frequency with which he’s making hard contact.

The 23-year-old is likely to be with the Sox only briefly. Both Kiké Hernández (hip) and Christian Arroyo (who rejoined the team after a COVID-19 infection on Monday) are going to the WooSox on rehab assignments in the coming days and could rejoin the Sox early in their coming road trip. Manager Alex Cora said that the righthanded-hitting Downs will get a start against Tigers lefty Tarik Skubal on Wednesday, but it’s possible that he could be back in the minors by the weekend.

Even so, for Downs — whose mother, girlfriend, brother (Jerry, a former Red Sox minor leaguer), and best friend made it to Fenway — the duration of his first big league stint mattered less than the fact that it had arrived.

“I can’t believe I just took [batting practice] here,” Downs beamed. “I still can’t believe it happened and that I’m here. I’m trying to take it in, every single second. Watch the older guys and how they go about their business and learn as much as possible.”

Norwood, 28, was acquired from the Phillies for cash considerations on Saturday, added to the roster on Sunday, and designated on Monday. The Sox are hoping that he’ll clear waivers so that he can be outrighted to the minors and emerge as part of the team’s bullpen depth.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.