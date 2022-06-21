MBCA Senior All-Star game Tuesday night at BC High will feature seven D1-bound players

The South roster, coached by Plymouth South’s Walter Fust and Kenny Drew and North Quincy’s Matt Edgerly, features five Division 1-bound players: Whitman-Hanson second baseman/pitcher Aidan Barry (Villanova), BC High outfielder Niko Brini (UConn), Xaverian slugger Matt Brinker (Northeastern), Duxbury infielder Ryan Flaherty (Stonehill), and Medfield pitcher Thomas Shurtleff (Pennsylvania).

The Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association’s Senior All-Star game scheduled for Tuesday night at BC High’s Monan Field (7 p.m.) will feature seven future Division 1 athletes.

Austin Prep senior lefthander Evan Blanco is headed to the University of Virginia.

Other committed South players include BC High shortstop Damian Brown (Johns Hopkins), Bridgewater-Raynham catcher Nolan DeAndrade (Bridgewater State), Barnstable first baseman Dylan Hammons (Anna Maria), Xaverian pitcher/outfielder Jack Haynes (Rollins), North Quincy catcher John Lynch (Framingham), Plymouth North pitcher/outfielder Alec Peruzzi (Wentworth), Silver Lake shortstop/pitcher Chris Quigley (Southern Maine), Plymouth South second baseman Naythen Ruehs (Salve Regina), Plymouth South first baseman/pitcher Tommy Sullivan (Franklin Pierce), Plymouth North centerfielder Conner Vercollone (Combine Academy) and Dighton-Rehoboth pitcher Sam Watts (UMass Dartmouth).

The North roster, coached by Danvers’s Shawn Secondini and Austin Prep’s JP Pollard, is highlighted by Division I-bound Austin Prep ace Evan Blanco, who is committed to Virginia, and St. John’s Prep pitcher Connor Remley, who will play at Wake Forest.

Other committed North players include: Assumption-bound infielder Ryan Cloutier (Central Catholic), Southern Maine-bound catcher Matt Chatelle (Austin Prep), Roanoke-bound pitcher Jack Fehlner (Newburyport), Union-bound middle infielder Liam McIlroy (Marblehead), Salve Regina-bound outfielder Evan O’Rourke (Arlington), Curry-bound pitcher Brett Moore (Gloucester), Colby Sawyer-bound outfielder Dylan Watson (Triton) and Worcester State-bound pitcher Colin Ensminger (Reading).

The rest of the North roster features O’Bryant infielder Tyler Rizzo, Lynn Classical outfielder Tyler Wilson, O’Bryant infielder Steven Griffin, Hamilton-Wenham catcher Nick Freni and Belmont catcher Nick Giangregorio.

The South roster also includes Hingham outfielder Jonathan St. Ange.

Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.