2022 NBA Draft guide: When the Celtics pick, top prospects, and more

The Orlando Magic won the Draft lottery in May and hold the top pick while the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets hold the No. 2 and 3 picks, respectively. The Sacramento Kings (No. 4) and the Detroit Pistons (No. 5) round out the top five.

A week after the 2022 NBA Finals ended, the 2022 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday.

The Celtics aren’t expected to have a busy draft night. They traded their first-round pick, which turned out to be No. 25, for the second straight year, sending it to the Spurs as part of the deal to get guard Derrick White. Last year, they traded their first-round pick (No. 16 overall) to the Thunder along with Kemba Walker for Al Horford.

Boston does have its second-round pick. It also has control of its first-round pick in each of the next five drafts and three former first-round picks still on rookie contracts (Grant Williams, Aaron Nesmith, and Payton Pritchard), among other assets, at its disposal if it wants to trade back into the first round.

In each of the last two drafts, the Celtics have selected a foreign player with their second-round pick (Yam Madar and Juhann Begarin) with the purpose of stashing them until they believe they’re ready for the NBA. Boston could do that again this season as it currently has 12 players under contract for next season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 NBA Draft.

NBA Draft 2022: The basics

When: Thursday, June 23

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: ESPN, ABC (first-round only)

Format: There are two rounds, with 30 picks in the first round. Unlike most years, there will only be 28 picks in the second round because the Bucks and Heat both lost their second-round picks due to tampering violations. There are five minutes in between picks in the first round and two minutes in between picks in the second round.

When the Celtics pick: The Celtics only have one pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the 53rd, which is the sixth-to-last pick in Thursday’s draft.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will preside over the first round of the draft. Morry Gash/Associated Press

Full draft order

First round:

1. Orlando

2. Oklahoma City

3. Houston

4. Sacramento

5. Detroit

6. Indiana

7. Portland

8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio

10. Washington

11. New York

12. Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers)

13. Charlotte

14. Cleveland

15. Charlotte (from New Orleans)

16. Atlanta

17. Houston (from Brooklyn)

18. Chicago

19. Minnesota

20. San Antonio (from Toronto)

21. Denver

22. Memphis (from Utah)

23. Philadelphia

24. Milwaukee

25. San Antonio (from Boston)

26. Dallas

27. Miami

28. Golden State

29. Memphis

30. Oklahoma City (from Phoenix)

Second round:

31. Indiana (from Houston via Cleveland)

32. Orlando

33. Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)

34. Oklahoma City

35. Orlando (from Indiana via Milwaukee)

36. Portland

37. Sacramento

38. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Chicago and Washington)

39. Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah)

40. Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland)

41. New Orleans

42. New York

43. LA Clippers

44. Atlanta

45. Charlotte

46. Detroit (from Brooklyn)

47. Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)

48. Minnesota

49. Sacramento (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)

50. Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia)

51. Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia)

52. New Orleans (from Utah)

53. Boston

— Milwaukee (forfeited)

— Miami (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)

54. Washington (from Dallas)

55. Golden State

56. Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana)

57. Portland (from Memphis via Utah)

58. Indiana (from Phoenix)

NBA Draft 2022: Top prospects

Forward Jabari Smith Jr. was a second team All-American at Auburn. Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Jabari Smith Jr., F

Age: 19 Height: 6-10 Weight: 220 pounds

The Auburn product is viewed as one of the top three prospects because of his combination of size and shot-making. As a freshman, Smith scored 16.9 points per game, making 42 percent of his 3-pointers on 5.5 attempts per game. He added 7.4 rebounds per game, earning him second-team All-American honors.

Chet Holmgren, C

Age: 20 Height: 7-0 Weight: 195 pounds

Holmgren is also a contender to be the first pick of the draft. In his lone season at Gonzaga, he scored 14.1 points and grabbed 9.9 rebounds per game. There have been questions if Holmgren can hang with NBA big men due to his skinny frame, but he did win his conference’s defensive player of the year award and has shown outside shot-making ability, making him an enticing prospect.

Paolo Banchero helped lead Duke to the Final Four last season Jamie Squire/Getty

Paolo Banchero, F

Age: 19 Height: 6-6 Weight: 250 pounds

Banchero is viewed as one of the three top prospects in the draft by most scouts. As a freshman, he helped Duke reach the Final Four, scoring a team-high 17.2 points per game. Banchero has stated he’s modeled his game after Celtics star Jayson Tatum, another Duke product.

Jaden Ivey, G

Age: 20 Height: 6-4 Weight: 195 pounds

The Purdue guard is arguably the most electric prospect in the draft. Ivey threw down several exciting dunks this past season, helping him score 17.3 points per game. He also has shown perimeter shooting ability and dished out 3.1 assists per game last season.

Keegan Murray, F

Age: 21 Height: 6-8 Weight: 225 pounds

Murray was one of the country’s top scorers at Iowa last year, scoring 23.5 points per game. He had a tremendous rise as a prospect after not being ranked as a recruit out of high school. Murray will turn 22 in August, making him a relatively older prospect.

Bennedict Mathurin was the PAC-12 Player of the Year. David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Bennedict Mathurin, G/F

Age: 20 Height: 6-6 Weight: 210 pounds

Mathurin was a key reason for Arizona’s comeback year in 2021-22. He scored 17.3 points per game on 45 percent shooting from the field and 36.9 percent from 3-point range, earning him PAC-12 Player of the Year honors.

Shaedon Sharpe, G

Age: 19 Height: 6-5 Weight: 198 pounds

Sharpe is arguably the most intriguing prospect in the draft, if only because he didn’t play this past season. Sharpe committed and signed on to play with Kentucky, but both sides mutually agreed to not have him play this past season. Sharpe ended up declaring for the draft despite not playing a minute with the Wildcats.

Dyson Daniels, G/F

Age: 19 Height: 6-9 Weight: 200 pounds

Daniels is the top non-NCAA prospect in this year’s draft. Playing with the Ignite, the development team affiliated with the NBA’s G League, Daniels scored 11.3 points, grabbed 6.2 rebounds, and dished out 4.4 assists per game.

AJ Griffin, F

Age: 18 Height: 6-6 Weight: 222 pounds

Griffin, who played alongside Banchero at Duke, is one of the top 3-point shooting prospects in this year’s draft. He made 44.7 percent of his 3-pointers this past season, helping him score 10.4 points per game as a freshman.

Johnny Davis, G

Age: 20 Height: 6-5 Weight: 194 pounds

Davis had a strong all-around season at Wisconsin in 2021-22. He scored 19.7 points and grabbed 8.2 rebounds per game, earning him Big 10 Player of the Year honors and first-team All-American spot.