North All-Stars provide perfect finish to high school baseball season

Chatelle, who helped lead Austin Prep to a 25-0 season and the Division 3 state title Saturday, was named the offensive MVP for the North team.

The Catholic Central MVP delivered the game’s first run with a line drive single to right in the sixth inning, and then broke the game open for the North All-Stars with a two-run double down the left field line in the eighth, paving the way for an 8-1 victory over the South All-Stars at BC High’s Monan Park.

Tuesday’s 44th edition of the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game was mostly dominated by pitching, outside of a pair of at-bats from Austin Prep’s Matt Chatelle.

“It was a great environment with a bunch of good baseball players,” said Chatelle, a Merrimack commit “I got to play with my teammate [Evan Blanco] and my coach [JP Pollard] so it was awesome.”

The rosters for Tuesday’s game featured seven Division 1-bound players, and each stepped up for their respective clubs.

Xaverian’s Matt Brinker (Northeastern) went 2 for 2 with a double off the top of the replica Green Monster in left field and was named offensive MVP for the South team.

Wakefield’s Zack Kent (Wagner) added three hits for North, and Blanco (Virginia) didn’t pitch but contributed with an RBI single in the ninth for North.

The North pitchers stole the show as Gloucester’s Brett Moore (two innings, four strikeouts), Reading’s Colin Ensminger (three innings, no runs), Triton’s Dylan Watson (two innings, one run), and Central Catholic’s Ryan Cloutier (two innings, three strikeouts), teamed up to allow just eight hits and one run.

Ensminger, who set the Rockets’ record with 10 wins this season, earned the victory for North and was awarded most valuable pitcher.

For South, Medfield’s Thomas Shurtleff (Pennsylvania) fired two shutout innings to start the game and was named the most valuable pitcher for his club.

“It was really fun and I’m glad I got the invite,” said Shurtleff, who also went 2 for 2 at the plate. “It was cool to be around so many talented guys and it was a great way to end the year.”

Other contributors included Arlington’s Evan O’Rourke (1 for 2, two runs, RBI), Lynn Classical’s Ty Wilson (1 for 2, two runs), and Hingham’s Jonathan St. Ange (1 for 2, double, run).