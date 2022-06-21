Red Sox prospect Bryan Mata, working back from Tommy John, could be moving on from High-A soon

Red Sox pitching prospect Bryan Mata will get one more start in High-A Greenville this week before potentially earning a promotion to the upper levels of the system.
The 23-year-old is working back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in April 2021. He has allowed two runs (one earned) in nine innings while striking out 15 and walking seven across three rehab starts, one with Single-A Salem and two with High-A Greenville. In his most recent outing last week, he allowed one hit over four innings while striking out eight and walking three. He touched 100 mph in the outing, while getting most of his swings and misses on his slider.
Advertisement
Another top Red Sox prospect, Nick Yorke, is expected to return to the Greenville lineup this week.
He’s been out since June 7 with on-and-off back stiffness – one that came on the heels of a turf toe injury that kept him out from May 27 through June 6. For the season, the 20-year-old is hitting just .245/.317/.358 in 35 games for the Drive – far short of the .325/.412/.516 line he assembled in 2021, which included a .333/.406/.571 line in 21 games with Greenville following a season-ending promotion.
Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.