Rob Gronkowski retires from NFL ... again

A second-round pick out of Arizona who fell in the draft because of questions about his back, Gronkowski caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in his first nine seasons, all with the Patriots.

The tight end first hung up his cleats in 2019 , ending his career with the Patriots at 29 after nine seasons and three Super Bowl wins.

Rob Gronkowski is retiring from the NFL once more.

In April 2020, after Tom Brady announced he was leaving New England to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady recruited his former batterymate Gronkowski to join him.

The Patriots traded Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick (No. 241 overall) to Tampa Bay in exchange for a fourth-rounder (No. 139 overall). The deal allowed Gronkowski to return to the NFL on his own terms.

With the Buccaneers, Gronkowski and Brady won another Super Bowl in February 2021. Gronkowski had 117 receptions in his past two seasons (playoffs and regular season) and scored 13 touchdowns in the regular season and another three in the playoffs. The Buccaneers lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs.

In his farewell post on Instagram (which did not mention the Patriots), Gronkowski said in college he once hoped to play for the Buccaneers, and was grateful for the opportunity.

“I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team,” he said. “I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.”

Gronkowski’s first retirement — and his return to the NFL — were widely speculated upon. And the speculation might not be over.

Drew Rosenhaus, Gronkowski’s agent, told ESPN after the news:

“It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call. This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.”

This story will be updated.

