Stars align again as Dover-Sherborn adds another girls’ lacrosse state championship

“We knew from the beginning it was going to take a lot of hard work,” Dover-Sherborn coach Erin Massimi said. “You never really know what you’re going to be dealt. Manchester Essex was one of the best games of our entire season, but we were just excited from that fresh start. We were excited to build something.”

A year after capturing the program’s first state title in Division 2, the third-seeded Raiders ran roughshod over the newly-minted Division 4 bracket, culminating in Tuesday’s 10-7 win over top-seeded Manchester Essex to secure back-to-back crowns at MacDowell Field on the campus of Babson College.

Advertisement

Junior Mia Guarini scored four goals for the Raiders (16-9), including three straight in a span of 1 minute, 48 seconds in the first half that turned a tied game into a 6-3 lead — an advantage D-S would never relinquish.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

But the Hornets (19-3) had some sting left in them. After senior captain Rylie McLaughlin scored back-to-back goals for the Raiders in the second half to open up a 9-4 advantage, M-E scored three in a row in a 1 minute, 45 second span, cutting its deficit to two with 12:45 still on the clock.

Thanks in part to McLaughlin’s efforts on the draw — D-S won 11 of 19 — in addition to big save after big save from junior Kathryn Mahoney, the Hornets could put nothing more than a scare into the Raiders.

Magdalena Rieper (13) and Rylie McLaughlin were on the ball during Dover-Sherborn's victory. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

“We just all know that we’ve been playing confidently, we know how to play, we know our game,” Guarini said. “Them scoring a few goals isn’t going to take that away from us and we can bounce right back.”

Mahoney made 10 saves in all, including seven in the second half. McLaughlin finished with three goals and an assist for D-S, which became the third school from the Tri-Valley League to win a championship this spring in girls’ lacrosse, after Westwood (Division 1) and Medfield (Division 3) also raised banners.

Advertisement

“It shows how amazing our league is,” Massimi said. “We’re very lucky to play competitive league games. The reason our defense and our goalie and our ride is so good is from playing those games. We can’t opt out of that, we’re really grateful.”

For the postseason, the Raiders outscored foes by an 80-17 margin.

The Dover-Sherborn girls' lacrosse team poses after winning the Division 4 state championship. Jake Levin

Dover Sherborn's Ava Hatfield (right) tries a stick check on Manchester Essex's Charlotte Crocker. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE