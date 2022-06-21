Trevor Story has the big swing again as Red Sox stay hot against Tigers

Story ended his 22-game home run drought with his opposite field shot Sunday. Story has shown himself to be inconsistent at the dish during his short tenure with the Sox, yet when he catches fire, he’s easily one of the more feared hitters in baseball.

It was Boston’s second straight against Detroit and its seventh win in nine overall. At 38-31, the Red Sox are a season-high seven games above .500, and have won six straight series.

Trevor Story blasted a three-run home run over the Green Monster in the fourth inning Tuesday, the biggest blow in a 5-4 Red Sox victory over the Tigers at Fenway Park.

Advertisement

So, when he went yard Tuesday, you couldn’t help but ponder whether Story is about to go on one of those runs.

Story’s 11th homer of the season came in the fourth inning off Tigers starter Beau Brieske, turning a 2-1 Red Sox deficit into a 4-2 lead. Story took a 94 mile-per-hour sinker for a ball to begin that at-bat, then chased a slider beneath the zone, bringing the count even. Brieske tried to double up on the slider, but the pitch stayed over the heart of the plate and Story didn’t miss it, belting it 105.5 m.p.h. over the Green Monster.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Story came in hitting .250 on sliders, with just a .426 slugging percentage. Last week, he said much of his struggles had to do with missing his pitches, and not having his timing down. Manager Alex Cora noted that he wanted to see Story use more of the field, and look to shoot the ball the other way with authority, then lean on the mistake pitches to the pull-side

Just like he did against Brieske.

Story’s 48 RBIs this season lead the team, and his home runs have played a big part. Among the 11 are four three-run homers and a grand slam.

Advertisement

The blast came in support of Rich Hill, who ground his way through five innings to turn in a quality performance. The veteran lefthander yielded just three runs in a game in which the Tigers didn’t have any problem finding barrels.

In the first, Javy Baéz belted a triple near the triangle in center field. It likely should have been a double, but Duran, who was running full speed for the deep fly ball, had it bounce over his head. An RBI single up the middle by Miguel Cabrera brought in Baéz to score.

In the third, Baéz struck once again, in near the same spot. This time, he deposited it into the Red Sox bullpen for a solo shot. Hill navigated his way around a Eric Haase RBI single in the fifth by striking out Riley Greene to end the inning, keeping the score 4-3, Red Sox.

Christian Vázquez made it 5-3 to open the seventh, crushing a first-pitch sinker from reliever Andrew Chafin down the left-field line for his fourth home run of the year. The Sox catcher entered the day batting .296 over his previous 29 games.

The run proved critical when Jonathan Schoop greeted Matt Strahm, closing with Tanner Houck unavailable, with his own solo home run to start the ninth. Strahm recovered to retire the next two hitters, with Cora then turning to the righthanded John Schreiber to face Baéz. A Michigander by way of suburban Detroit, Schreiber — pitching for the fourth time in five days — gave up a single, but got Cabrera to ground out for his second save.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.