With baseball under attack, MLB tries to standardize preparations around the league

Scrutiny of baseball preparation — a minimum 13 dozen are readied for each game — has increased in recent years. Use of a humidor, began by Colorado in 2002, expanded to Arizona in 2019, three additional teams (including the Red Sox) in 2020, then a total of 10 last year and all 30 this season.

MLB has been working on standards over the course of the season in response to feedback from players and sent a memorandum outlining the changes on Tuesday to general managers, assistant GMs and clubhouse managers. Titled “Updates to Baseball Storage & Handling,” a copy of the memo was obtained by The Associated Press.

Major League Baseball is standardizing procedures for rubbing baseballs and their removal from humidors in an effort to establish more consistency amid complaints about slickness that followed last summer’s crackdown on sticky substances.

MLB is mandating a ball be stored in a humidor for at least 14 days before game use, and ball storage must be recorded by the home team’s gameday compliance monitor and then certified in a signed form by the clubhouse manager.

“All baseballs projected to be used in a specific game must be mudded within three hours of all other baseballs being used in that game, and must be mudded on the same day that they are going to be used,” the memo states. “Baseballs should not be out of the humidor for more than two hours at any point prior to first pitch, and if it will take club staff longer than two hours, the baseballs should be pulled out of the humidor in smaller batches.”

The memo followed review of video of each team’s rubbing procedures, and stressed “the process should apply mud in a uniform manner, ensuring the same mud-to-water ratio is applied to each ball. Rubbing mud should be applied to each baseball for at least 30 seconds, ensuring that mud is rubbed thoroughly and consistently into the entire leather surface of the ball.”

Following a crackdown on use of sticky substances as grip aides last June 21, New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt complained about the baseballs in April and Los Angeles Angels pitcher Michael Lorenzen last weekend after a pitch he threw hit Seattle’s Justin Upton in the head. Yet overall, hit batters are averaging 0.40 per team per game, down from 0.43 last year and 0.46 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, which was the most since a record high 0.47 in 1899.

Back sits Paul Goldschmidt for Cardinals

St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, the reigning National League Player of the Week, was out of the lineup against Milwaukee due to what manager Oliver Marmol described as back tightness.

“He’ll experience it from time to time,” Marmol said. “Usually he takes a day, it loosens up, he’ll get treatment and be back at it. That’s our hope.”

The Cardinals switched Goldschmidt from first base to designated hitter just before Monday’s game; he went 0-for-4. Marmol said they made the move to try to keep the six-time All-Star off his feet as much as possible.

“He tried to play through it yesterday,” Marmol said. “It made sense to give him a day today.”

Goldschmidt leads the NL in batting average (.339), on-base percentage (.417) and OPS (1.031).

Atlanta, Max Fried go to arbitration over $250,000

Pitcher Max Fried became the fifth member of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves to go to salary arbitration, asking for $6.85 million while the team argued for $6.6 million. A decision is expected Wednesday. Teams have a 9-3 advantage in decisions. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the only player still scheduled for a hearing. Fried, a 28-year-old lefthander, was 14-7 with a 3.04 ERA last year and was 2-2 in the postseason. After losing Game 2 of the World Series against Houston, Fried pitched six shutout innings in Game 6 as the Braves won their first title since 1995. Fried made $3.5 million last year and is eligible for free agency after the 2024 season. Shortstop Dansby Swanson ($10 million) won his case against the Braves, while outfielder Adam Duvall ($9,275,000), third baseman Austin Riley ($3.95 million) and injured reliever Luke Jackson ($3.6 million) lost . . . The Dodgers added outfielder Trayce Thompson to the active roster after acquiring him from Detroit for cash. Thompson, the younger brother of Golden State Warriors veteran Klay Thompson, spent parts of the 2016 and 2017 seasons with LA. The 31-year-old figures to help fill the void left by right fielder Mookie Betts, who is on the injured list with a cracked rib . . . Relief pitcher Albert Abreu is back with the Yankees, two months after he was traded to Texas as part of the deal that brought catcher Jose Trevino to New York. The 26-year-old righthander was claimed off waivers from Kansas City, and has a 3.46 ERA this season for the Rangers and Royals, allowing 10 hits — three of them homers, in 13 innings with 12 strikeouts and 16 walks.