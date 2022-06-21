More than a million London commuters stay home during train strike

More than a million London commuters decided to take advantage of the sunshine and stay home during a strike that ground the capital’s underground travel to a near halt.

Tube journeys were down 95 percent on Tuesday morning after a walkout by 10,000 London Underground staff who, along with colleagues across the country, are seeking better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis.

The rail and underground strikes could cost the UK economy almost £100 million, with London facing the biggest blow, according to an analysis by the Centre for Economics and Business Research released on June 10. That’s in part because almost half of households in the capital don’t own a car.