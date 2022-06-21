More than a million London commuters stay home during train strike

More than a million London commuters decided to take advantage of the sunshine and stay home during a strike that ground the capital’s underground travel to a near halt.
Tube journeys were down 95 percent on Tuesday morning after a walkout by 10,000 London Underground staff who, along with colleagues across the country, are seeking better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis.
The rail and underground strikes could cost the UK economy almost £100 million, with London facing the biggest blow, according to an analysis by the Centre for Economics and Business Research released on June 10. That’s in part because almost half of households in the capital don’t own a car.
Further stoppages are planned across the country for Thursday and Saturday.
The TfL data show:
- The tube had seen just 80,000 entries and exits across the network by 10am
- Bus journeys before that time were up 7 percent from a week earlier to 1.42 million
- There were almost 17,000 Santander Cycle hires by 10:45 a.m. compared with about 11,500 in the same period Monday.
A similar demonstration took place in 2017 as well.