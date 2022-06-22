Chameleonic character keeps ‘Chloe’ compelling

In the intriguing British miniseries “Chloe,” a woman in her 20s named Becky is obsessed with the social media scrolls of a woman named Chloe. She looks at photos of Chloe hanging out with her fabulous friends, doing fabulous things, always smiling and happy. Her own life is drab and, as her mother falls further into dementia, quite sad, which only compels her further into her envy lurk.

When Chloe dies, apparently by suicide, Becky begins to pursue her obsession more actively. Adopting the name Sasha, and dressing in more fashionable clothing, she makes her way into Chloe’s fashionable social circle, sidling up to Chloe’s best friend and Chloe’s husband. It all has a bit of an “Inventing Anna” vibe to it — without the accent — as she insinuates herself into a fairly exclusive world.