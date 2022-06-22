Amazon’s new warehouse robots have some fancy features

One of the new robots, called Proteus, is Amazon’s first totally autonomous warehouse machine, the company says. Like earlier Amazon robots, it’s disk-shaped, about seven inches tall, and designed to slide under a shelf full of merchandise, lift it up, and carry it to a workstation where workers pack items for shipment. But earlier versions could only operate in isolated areas of Amazon’s warehouses, which human workers are not allowed to enter. That’s because they lacked the ability to detect and avoid people.

Retail giant Amazon is cranking up the warehouse robotics arms race once more, unveiling on Wednesday new machines that can navigate the company’s huge warehouses entirely on their own, as well as a machine that’ll stack packages on shelves without human assistance.

But the Proteus features an array of cameras and other sensors. It can automatically spot humans in its path, and move to avoid them or come to a complete stop. This means it can be safely deployed almost anywhere in the warehouse.

“You are able to have people coexist and collaborate with the robots,” said Lian Jye Su, research director for AI and robotics at ABI Research.

Another robot, called Cardinal, is designed to pick up incoming items and stack them on the proper shelves. It’s a daunting task. “They come in various size and shapes,” said Su. “They have very different texture and very different packaging. It’s very difficult to pick up these items in the right manner.” Cardinal uses video cameras and artificial intelligence to tackle the problem.

In addition, Amazon announced a new system that can instantly scan incoming packages, eliminating the need for workers to aim handheld scanners at each package’s bar code. The company also revealed a new automated system for lifting bins of merchandise from storage shelves, then transporting the items to workstations for shipment.

Cardinal (above) is designed to pick up incoming items and stack them on the proper shelves. Amazon

The new systems are rolling out 10 years after Amazon kicked off the warehouse robotics boom by acquiring Kiva Systems of North Reading and transforming it into Amazon Robotics, which is still based locally. Since then, a host of warehouse robot makers have taken root in Greater Boston, including Vecna Robotics, Locus Robotics, Symbotic, and 6 River Systems, as well as Boston Dynamics with its recent package-handling robot.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.