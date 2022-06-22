Japanese drug giant Takeda will move into 16-story building planned for Kendall Square

Japanese drug giant Takeda is expanding its presence in Cambridge, announcing on Wednesday that it will move into a 16-story building planned for Kendall Square.

Takeda is signing a 15-year lease on the planned 600,000 square-foot lab and office space at 585 Third St. with developer BioMed Realty.

The site “will offer us close proximity to top life sciences talent while enabling us to further enhance office collaboration and R&D space to support scientific discovery for patients worldwide,” said Julie Kim, president of Takeda’s U.S. Business Unit, in a statement.