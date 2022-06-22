Japanese drug giant Takeda will move into 16-story building planned for Kendall Square

Japanese drug giant Takeda is expanding its presence in Cambridge, announcing on Wednesday that it will move into a 16-story building planned for Kendall Square.
Takeda is signing a 15-year lease on the planned 600,000 square-foot lab and office space at 585 Third St. with developer BioMed Realty.
The site “will offer us close proximity to top life sciences talent while enabling us to further enhance office collaboration and R&D space to support scientific discovery for patients worldwide,” said Julie Kim, president of Takeda’s U.S. Business Unit, in a statement.
It is the latest step in Takeda’s long-term plan to create a single Cambridge campus in Kendall Square. The company will also expand to two additional floors in its existing space at 650 East Kendall St., making it the only laboratory and office tenant in that building.
The company said it will move employees from Central Square to Kendall Square “over time,” and will keep a presence in Lexington.
The largest life sciences employer in Massachusetts, Takeda said its new “state-of-the-art” facility will support the company’s efforts to create “flexible workspaces to maximize in-person interaction and connection” under a hybrid work model. Construction is expected to begin in 2023 and be completed in 2026. The drug maker said it “will ensure lab continuity and minimal disruption” throughout the construction process.
