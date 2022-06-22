Local tech execs rock out at charity benefit for cancer research

Some of Boston’s top tech executives gathered on Tuesday night to show off their rock and roll chops and raise money for cancer research.

To kick things off, Christopher Lynch, chief executive of software company AtScale and a punk rocker in his youth, belted out “Blitzkrieg Bop” by the Ramones. RocketBook CEO Joe Lemay brought three astronaut-costumed cheerleaders for his rendition of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” And Ken Steinhardt, field chief technology officer at data storage company Infinidat, played guitar and sang the Sex Pistols’ “Pretty Vacant.”

They were among more than a dozen acts playing to a full house of supporters at The Sinclair in Harvard Square for the 2022 incarnation of Tech Tackles Cancer, an annual event originated by Lynch. Tuesday’s show, which raised about $300,000, was the first live version of the event since the pandemic started. All the acts were backed by local band Tony Savarino and The Savtones.