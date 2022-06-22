The Biden Boom, with caveats. Plus, the last bunch of epitaphs.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has suggestions for things you can do for Mom this Sunday. If she lives nearby, the Almanac says, a casserole dinner is great comfort food, and you can put it all together to drop off on her porch. Or you can drop off the ingredients for Champagne Mimosas at her door. Picnics are fun, so drop off a picnic basket on her porch. Um, do you notice a pattern here? (“Love ya; bye!”)

Hello! It’s Friday, May 6, the 126th day of the year. Sunday is Mother’s Day. Sunrise in Boston was at 5:32 a.m. and sunset will be at 7:49 p.m. for 14 hours and 17 minutes of sunlight. The waxing moon is 30 percent full.

What’s it like outside? Cloudy, with some showers south of Boston, high 50s. Rainy and windy Saturday, high 40s; overcast, windy, and even chillier Sunday.

Hey, sport: The woeful Red Sox have a weekend series against the not-much-better White Sox at Fenway, with games at 7:10 tonight (Apple TV+), 4:10 p.m. Saturday (NESN), and 11:35 a.m. Sunday (NBC and Peacock).

The Celtics are in Milwaukee for the next two playoff games, playing the Bucks at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC) and 7:30 p.m. Monday (TNT).

The Bruins are back at the Garden after losing the first two games of their playoff series to the Hurricanes in North Carolina. They’ll try to get back in this thing at 7 tonight (TNT) and 12:30 p.m. Sunday (NESN and ESPN).

The Revs are home at Gillette against the Columbus Crew at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (TV38 and ESPN+), the Free Jacks pro rugby team hosts Old Glory DC at 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy (FS2), the undefeated Boston Renegades women’s pro football squad host the Pittsburgh Passion at 6 p.m. Saturday at Harry Della Russo Stadium in Revere (FTFNext), and the Massachusetts Pirates, a pro arena football team in Worcester, are in San Diego to face the Strike Force at 10:05 p.m. Saturday.

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 81,701,815

Confirmed US deaths: 996,995

Another astoundingly good jobs report: So economists expected US employers to add 380,000 jobs in April; instead, they added a whopping 428,000, continuing the economy’s remarkable recovery from the devastating pandemic.

The country has now regained more than 90 percent of the 22 million jobs that were lost at the height of pandemic in the spring of 2020.

It’s a continuation of the record job creation under Joe Biden. In his first year in office, there were 6.6 million jobs added to the economy, 60 percent more than the next highest total, which was 3.9 million under Jimmy Carter.

(Wait, you thought Trump was the biggest job creator in the history of the world just because he said so? Sad! Not only did Biden leave him in the dust in his first year in office, but far more jobs were added under Carter, and Bill Clinton beat him in Year One as well, with 2.8 million jobs. Trump is tied with George H.W. Bush and Lyndon Baines Johnson, with 2 million jobs added in their first year in office.)

The second piece of good news is that the unemployment rate stayed at a strong 3.6 percent, just .1 percent higher than it was before the pandemic, which was itself a 50-year low.

This job growth and low jobless rate happened much quicker than economists had predicted. The country has dug itself out of a pretty deep hole remarkably quickly.

In addition, wages are rising, with average hourly earnings 5.5 percent higher than a year ago.

And finally, GDP grew 5.7 percent in 2021, the fastest pace since 1984.

More jobs, less unemployment, bigger paychecks, and a growing economy. What’s not to like?

Well, a few things, in fact.

1. People have money to spend and they are trying to spend it. That’s usually a good thing for a vibrant economy, but the demand is far outstripping the supply. That’s a classic formula for inflation, currently running at 8.5 percent. It’s why the Fed is raising interest rates: To tamp down spending and cool things off.

2. The reasons that supply can’t keep up with the demand of American consumers are several: The pandemic disrupted supply chains as workers fell ill, companies slowed or stopped production when there was little demand during lockdowns and are still catching up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is disrupting food and energy markets, and China, a huge supplier of goods around the world, is enacting more coronavirus lockdowns.

3. Companies are frantically trying to ramp up production to meet this hot consumer demand, but they can’t find enough workers to fill the jobs they have. That’s one reason why wages are rising (supply and demand, remember?). As the country came out of the worst of the pandemic, many workers took a long, introspective look at their jobs, and many decided to switch to something with more respect, higher pay, and fewer encounters with Covidiots coughing in their face, verbally attacking them, or even physically assaulting them. Many who were close to retirement decided to call it quits early.

There’s something else worth noting: These strong job gains mean more income -- and more federal taxes paid. The result is that this fiscal year’s budget deficit will decrease by $1.5 trillion, and the government will pay down the national debt this quarter for the first time in six years.

People who are paying higher prices or can’t find a clerk to help them at Wal-Mart think the economy is in the tank.

It’s not, folks. Yes, the boycotts of Russia’s energy supplies could continue to keep gas prices up. And the supply chain tangle still hasn’t been sorted out.

But what some economists are calling the Biden Boom is the biggest success story of Biden’s young presidency.

Some fun stuff: Last month, Food & Wine came out with its annual list of America’s Next Great Food Cities, and if you live in Cincinnati, Boise, Omaha, Indy, Jersey City, Tucson, Charlotte, Bozeman, Biddeford, Charlottesville, or Greenville, you’re in heaven. Well, not so much if you’re in a red state with a Trumpkin governor, but in these cities at least you can eat and drink your troubles away deliciously.

With more and more people venturing out and about, Globe travel editor Chris Morris and travel writer Christopher Muther have compiled a fun and interesting feature celebrating the city’s theaters, museums, music, people, places, and food called “Back to Boston.” Whether you’re planning to visit the city or already live there, it’s a must-read.

Finally, here’s the last batch of your epitaphs. Sorry I couldn’t get to them all!

But first, here’s a lovely note from the Rev. Andy Herman, a retired Catholic priest “who works getting homeless kids off Venice Beach out here in L.A.” He writes:

50 years ago last summer, I worked with a 17-year-old gay hustler in Chicago. He became the younger brother I never had. Loved him v v much and had a plan to get him off the street and out of the life.

He was about to flip that switch when he was murdered. He’s buried with my family. Had nobody else.

When I 1st met him, long story short, we had an amazing uproarious confrontation that set the positive upward tone for the rest of the 7 weeks that I knew him.

He was extremely streetwise. And a smart ass. I had to pay him to find out what his name was because I had walked right into a verbal trap he had set.

After I paid him, I said, “OK. Jimmy. Is that your real name?” And knowing that I would have to keep paying him for any personal info, he smiled and said in reply,”For now.”

That’s my epitaph.

”For now.”

It fit him then, and will fit me on so many levels after I’m gone. On my tombstone. Says it all.

And I truly hope and believe I will meet up with him again, because as I write this, even now, I miss him terribly. He would have been 67 last summer if he had lived. I was 24 then, in the summer of 1971.

His full name was Jimmy Springer. Please say his name out to the universe, so it never forgets he lived once. And was loved incredibly.

He’s with me. For now. Forever.

--------------------

And now for the rest:

Kerrie Bruce of Sydney, Australia

An epitaph for both Trump and Putin:

About Time

Cyndi Rup

There MUST be cats in heaven…

Karen Ekman-Baur of Germany

But I still had so much I wanted to do!

Pam Murray of Pennsylvania

Ok. Bye.

Joe English of Maywood, Ill.

He had potential.

Wayne Sargent of Kennebunk, Maine

I enjoyed the journey; the destination, not so much

Ben Moses

Thanks for the tour

It was awesome

I’ll be back

Bill Parent of Santa Monica, Calif.

An old favorite, which may or may not be apocryphal:

Here lies the body

Of a man named Zeke

The second-fastest draw

In the Town of Cripple Creek.

And mine:

Through a string of coincidences, I found myself in a pub by the Abbey Theater in Dublin in the spring of 2004, the night Seamus Heaney’s “Burial at Thebes” closed after a disappointing run. Heaney himself had joined the cast and crew for a final toast.

Toward midnight, the great man got his coat and headed for the stairs up to the sidewalk. Before he left, he turned, raised his hand, and bar quieted.

”I’m pissed. I’m going home,” he shouted.

And that, I decided there and then, would someday be my epitaph, credited to the poet.

Tom Cardaropoli of Brewster, Mass.

He was here just a minute ago

Samuel Jay Keyser

Beneath this stone lies S. Jay Keyser.

Who knows what’s beyond and is none the wiser.

Ken Skelly

Mary, Babe, You’re the best there is!

I guess those plans’ll have to wait.

WTF Happened?

And I was having such a great time!

See y’all later; take your time!

Pee somewhere else, please.

Got any plans? Good luck with that!

I’m chillin’ with God; just chat Him up anytime.

ICYMI: God’s almighty, omnipresent, all merciful and loving.

Now, THAT was a Heavenly trip!

Never, ever give up.

John Lindberg of Acton, Mass.

He mowed his own lawn

Marty Abramson

As a pharmacist, I’d like my epitaph to say:

Well shaken before taken

Dava Silvia

For a brief moment we thought for her epitaph, a phrase my Mom would say all the time:

I’m not going all that way and not eating anything

Peter Converse of Mattapoisett, Mass.

Grace Happened

Lenor Filler

Here’s “Epitaph on my own Friend” by Robert Burns

An honest man here lies at rest,

As e’er God with His image blest:

The friend of man, the friend of truth;

The friend of age, and guide of youth:

Few hearts like his, with virtue warm’d,

Few heads with knowledge so inform’d:

If there’s another world, he lives in bliss;

If there is none, he made the best of this.

Susan Black

I hope I made you laugh.

(Seeing the silly/absurd side of everything once seemed a fault, but I’ve come to feel humor is essential to surviving life - until you don’t!)

Ed Bimbo

From a headstone in Gloucester:

To all who passeth by

As you are now, so once was I

As I am now, so must you be

Prepare to die and follow me

Creepy….eh?

Peter J. Degnan Sr.

It was a tough fight, but I made it

One of my Dad’s great sayings that helped get his 8 kids through life

Lenora Good

I have a tattoo that reads:

I live a thousand lives

I would like that on my stone with the addition of:

One down...

Patsy from Maine

All I ever wanted was a good horse

I had many.

Carol

On a friend’s stone (in advance of the day):

No more dieting

Jane Goldman

My mother wanted:

She finally lost ten pounds!

James O’Donnell

I have had this epitaph in mind for years. It relates to having a lifelong disability.

He did better than expected

Many thanks for all of the terrific submissions. Watch next week for the launch of our Summer Bookies reading list. (Don’t send me any suggestions until you see what the theme is!)

Thanks for reading. My epitaph? I went Forward too Fast. E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa. See you next week.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.