The GOP’s campaign tactics, Lincoln’s most famous court case, and the launch of the 2022 Summer Bookies

The Old Farmer’s Almanac reminds us that in this month in 1858 (May 8, to be precise), defense attorney Abraham Lincoln of Illinois won what was arguably his greatest case. And he did it in one day, using an almanac that the OFA folks believe was one of theirs. See more below.

Sunrise in Boston was at 5:28 a.m. and sunset will be at 7:53 p.m. for 14 hours and 25 minutes of sunlight. The waxing moon is 68 percent full.

Hello! It’s Tuesday, May 10, the 130th day of the year. It’s National Shrimp Day, and since I like to keep my Fast Forward Friends well-nourished, see below for some specials you can get today.

Advertisement

What’s it like outside? Breezy and a bit cool; warmer tomorrow, and downright toasty by the end of the week.

Hey, sport: The triumphant Celtics return to the Garden tomorrow night (7 p.m. on TNT), fresh off a legendary win over the Bucks in Milwaukee to tie the series 2-2. Thanks to a blistering fourth quarter, Al Horford is Boston’s latest sports hero.

Perhaps inspired by the Green Team, the Bruins have roared back from their 2-0 deficit to tie their playoff series with the Hurricanes; Game 5 is tonight in Raleigh, N.C. (7 p.m., ESPN).

Then there’s the Red Sox, losers of five straight, their record of 10-19 good for last place in the AL East. They play a two-game set against the Braves in Atlanta tonight and tomorrow night (both at 7:20 p.m. on NESN).

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 82,071,447

Confirmed US deaths: 998,177

Several interesting but hardly surprising developments in the field of GOP Trumpkin candidates running for various offices across the country this year: Many of them are refusing to debate their opponents, blocking reporters from attending their rallies, and refusing to be interviewed one-on-one by serious reporters.

Advertisement

Political commentator Amanda Carpenter, former communications director for US Senator Ted Cruz, examines this phenomenon through the campaign of ex-football player Herschel Walker, who’s running in the GOP primary for the Senate seat held by Democrat Raphael Warnock.

As she writes in the The Bulwark:

Debates? Skip ‘em. Sit down with reporters and be grilled on policy? Nah. See, Herschel Walker doesn’t make campaign stops so much as he makes appearances, speaks to fans, and poses for photos. Welcome to the life of a celebrity candidate.

Walker is particularly anxious to avoid being interviewed. After all, his ex-wife says he put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her. An ex-girlfriend, now deceased, says he threatened to blow her head off. A Dallas Cowboys cheerleader says Walker aggressively stalked her. He admits to battling mental illness and playing Russian roulette, and to fantasizing about shooting a man point-blank in the head for the “visceral enjoyment.”

According to AP reporter Sudhin Thanawala, Ted Budd has skipped four Republican primary debates for a North Carolina US Senate seat. GOP candidates for governor in Ohio, Nevada, and Nebraska also have refused to debate their opponents.

CNN correspondent Kyung Lah and photojournalist Ronnie McCray were recently barred from a campaign rally held by Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, a Republican. Other GOP candidates are doing the same.

Advertisement

But there’s another, more disturbing pattern emerging: The number of Republican candidates for high office who are facing significant allegations of domestic violence, including sexual assault. And what’s even more disturbing is that none of them have been driven out of their races by the allegations -- allegations that in a more civil time would have put an end to their candidacies because of simple human decency.

In Missouri, Eric Greitens is running for the US Senate. This despite the fact that he resigned as Missouri’s governor in 2018 after a hairdresser testified under oath that he abused her during their illicit affair.

She said he taped her hands to pull-up rings in his basement, blindfolded her, stripped her clothes off, and took a photo of her. He then threatened to release the photo if she revealed their affair, although I’m not so sure how that would help him.

Then his ex-wife said in a sworn affidavit that he violently abused her, too, and had whacked one of their sons so hard that it loosened some of his teeth.

Walker is leading his race in Georgia, despite the numerous charges against him. Trump, no stranger to many, many, sexual assault allegations, loves him and has endorsed him.

In Ohio, Max Miller, the guy who allegedly hit former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on the day they broke up, is running for an Ohio House seat, again with Trump’s support.

In Nebraska, where Charles Herbster is running for governor, a Republican state senator, Julie Slama, has accused him of sexually assaulting her three years ago when she was 22. Then seven more women came forward to say he groped them, too. Trump loves him. That GOP primary is today.

Advertisement

So the next time you hear a Republican claim to belong to the party that is tough on crime, remember that they’re talking about other people who commit crimes. Not themselves.

It is remarkable how tolerant Republican voters are of sex-related accusations against their candidates. Misogyny, sexual harassment, domestic abuse -- no problem! It’s interesting what’s acceptable in a GOP political candidate (assaulting women) and what’s not (not worshipping Trump).

Back to Lincoln’s most famous court case. According to an essay by Old Farmer’s Almanac Editor-in-Chief Judson Hale, Lincoln was defending William “Duff” Armstrong, the son of a friend who was accused of murdering James Preston Metzker on the night of Aug. 29, 1857, by hitting him on the back of the head with a “slung-shot” -- a weight tied to a leather thong, sort of an early blackjack.

Lincoln heard about Duff’s arrest and wrote to his mother, now a widow, offering to defend him gratis.

The key witness for the prosecution was Charles Allen, who said he saw Duff strike Metzker from about 150 feet away at about 11 p.m. under the light of a bright moon. When Lincoln cross-examined him, Allen reiterated the light from the moon, saying it was very bright and high in the sky, in a position about where the sun would be at 1 p.m.

Advertisement

That’s when Lincoln produced an 1857 almanac showing that the moon was only a quarter full and actually setting at that time on the day in question, riding low on the horizon.

In other words, Allen was lying.

Lincoln asked the judge to take “judicial notice” of the almanac’s scientific data, in effect accepting it into evidence as fact -- an unusual move at a time when most evidence in trials consisted of personal testimony. (It’s common today.) The judge examined the almanac, agreed to accept it, and let the jurors examine it as well.

Duff was acquitted.

But was the almanac that Lincoln used The Old Farmer’s Almanac that we know and love?

”It’s difficult to prove conclusively,” Hale writes, “but everything I’ve read about the case -- and certainly my examination of the 1857 edition -- indicates that it was.”

One last note: Norman Rockwell immortalized that courtroom moment in a famous painting that hangs in The Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Mass. And naturally, a reproduction hangs in the offices of The Old Farmer’s Almanac in Dublin, N.H. As it should.

Defense attorney Abraham Lincoln with an almanac during the Duff Armstrong murder trial. NORMAN ROCKWELL FROM THE YANKEE ARCHIVES

Here are some deals you should be able to get for National Shrimp Day today:

Starting yesterday, Red Lobster restaurants in the US and Canada are offering an Ultimate Endless Shrimp meal for $19.99 through May 29. (Not available in Hawaii, New York Times Square, and Puerto Rico.)

FFFs who live in California, Arizona, or Nevada can get shrimp entrées for $6.99 with a drink at Rubio’s. Visit here to get a coupon for every person in your party.

The Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. has a Shrimp’n and Sip’n promotion going on for a limited time, featuring seasonal shrimp entrees and specialty drinks.

The Fish Market, with five locations in California, is offering 30 percent off cooked and raw prawns in their Retail Markets.

Four Star Seafood in San Francisco has deals today on sushi-grade California spot prawns, Texas Gulf shrimp, Scottish langoustine, and shrimp tails.

If you order a World Famous Shrimp Tray from the San Pedro Fish Market (several locations in California; they ship to the contiguous US and Hawaii) by 10 p.m. PT today, you’ll get a free three-pack of their special seasonings.

Lots of local restaurants are offering shrimp specials today; check your area or see if they have posted on Twitter.

Finally, it’s time to launch our 2022 Fast Forward Summer Bookies reading list. We didn’t do a Winter list because of my knee surgery, so I’m sure you’re anxious to share. This will be our ninth reading list!

If you’re not familiar with our booklists, most of the time I provide a theme. That generally helps reduce the number of duplicates from previous lists. Past themes have included books about travel, books that are funny or uplifting, books by Black Americans, biographies and autobiographies, works of fiction that involve water, and classic novels.

This year, given world events, I’d like to solicit your suggestions for books about war.

I know, I know, some of these books are upsetting. After all, war is about power, greed, hate, stupidity, depravity, trauma, mutilation, death. It’s understandable that some of you may prefer to escape into books, not necessarily be reminded of present-day horror.

But war is also about bravery, nobility, heroism, valor, indomitability, sacrifice, glory, the will to survive, the ache for freedom, and ultimately, love for our fellow human beings. They not only inspire, but also hold lessons for today.

Plus some books about war are fascinating studies of strategy, maneuvers, speed, and critical decisions. (If you’re into that sort of thing. I’m not.)

The book you suggest (yes, one per person please) can be fiction or nonfiction, and can date back to Sun Tzu and Thucydides, or written this year.

I would prefer that war not be a minor backdrop in a larger story about something else. “A Separate Peace” comes to mind. War should be central to the story.

Here are the rules:

1. ONE suggestion for a book about war.

2. Include the full title and author.

3. Write a short summary of what the book is about so other FF readers can decide whether to read it.

4. Incorporate a sentence or two about why you liked it.

5. Include your name, town, and US state or country.

6. E-mail this info to me at teresa.hanafin@globe.com.

7. The deadline is EOD Sunday, May 15.

I’ll print the first 100 book suggestions I receive in Fast Forwards starting Tuesday, May 17. And then I’ll create a special Fast Forward containing the entire list and send it to everybody, and post it online in the Globe’s Books section.

I can’t wait to see your suggestions. Let’s go!

Thanks for reading. What ever happened to shame? E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa. See you Friday.

Please tell your friends about Fast Forward! They can sign up here. The Globe has lots of other e-mail newsletters that are almost as good as this one, from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.