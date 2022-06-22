Gun worship in the US is our national sickness. Plus more Summer Bookies.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says that if you have a fat cat, set up an exercise schedule to help it lose weight. Good luck with that.

Sunrise in Boston was at 5:12 a.m. and sunset will be at 8:10 p.m. for 14 hours and 58 minutes of sunlight. (We’ll reach 15 hours of sunlight on Sunday.) The waning moon is 7 percent full.

Hello! It’s Friday, May 27, the 147th day of the year. Monday is Memorial Day, and we have a whole new set of war dead to mourn: Those slaughtered in the gun war being waged on our children.

What’s it like outside? Somewhat sunny but cool today. It’s a mixed bag for the holiday weekend: Mid-70s with the possibility of some showers on Saturday, high 70s and a bit sunnier on Sunday, and cloudy but warm (low 80s) on Monday.

Hey, sport: Up 3 games to 2 against the Heat, the Celtics can punch their ticket to the NBA Finals with another win over Miami at the Garden tonight (8:30 p.m., ESPN).

The Red Sox, 10-3 in their last 13 games, start an unusual five-game series with Baltimore at Fenway tonight (7 p.m., NESN). Why five games? A game was added Saturday as part of a day-night doubleheader to make up for games missed at the start of the season because of the MLB lockout.

The Revolution are home at Gillette against Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (TV38 and ESPN+), the Free Jacks pro rugby team hosts NOLA Gold at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy at 6:30 p.m. Sunday (FS1), and the Massachusetts Pirates men’s indoor pro football team also is home, hosting the Bismarck Bucks at Phoenix Field at the DCU Center in Worcester at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

John Dickerson of CBS News called it “the pins on America’s map of tragedy.”

Mass shootings, as Tyler Weyant of Politico wrote, are “America’s copy-and-paste tragedy. We change the place, the town, the number of dead and injured. But the constant is lives lost.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul wondered out loud whether she should just keep the American flag at half-staff all the time.

And for the 21st time since a mass shooting in Isla Vista, Calif. in 2014, the satirical site The Onion republished its saddest headline:

”No Way To Prevent This,” Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens

We are a sick, sick nation.

How can anyone plausibly argue that the US is the greatest country on earth, the greatest place to live, when any one of us could be shot at any time anywhere. No one is safe. No place in this country is safe.

I feel as though we’re living in Biblical times, devoutly worshipping a pagan Gun god and regularly offering up our children and others as a blood sacrifice.

We are more devoted to guns than we are to our children.

We are more committed to ensuring that any violent man can get his hands on as many guns and as many different types of guns as he wants than we are committed to ensuring that our children are safe in school.

After gun massacres such as this, Democrats offer up a boatload of solutions, and Republicans dismissively knock them all down.

But some Dems have decided to stop with the solutions and demand that NRA Republicans offer answers.

So Ted Cruz stepped up and bravely took on ... doors.

Eliminate all doors in school buildings except for one, he proposes. And keep a couple of armed guards at that one door so that when a shooter inevitably shows up, they can well, shoot him.

And if a fire breaks out in that area, and the students and teachers in other parts of the building don’t have any doors to use to get out, well, at least they didn’t die of gunshots.

Not sure what he’d do about windows. Or school campuses with multiple buildings. Or grocery stories, synagogues, nightclubs, theaters, offices ... you know, basically any building that exists since shooters aren’t choosy.

Dense Ted wasn’t the only conservative to offer up solutions. Media Matters, a media watchdog site, counted 50 “solutions” that Fox News offered in the 24 hours after the Texas massacre. Spoiler alert: None of them involved controlling guns. Some included:

Armed security guard

Armed school safety officer

Armed deputy

Armed teachers (better do your homework)

Armed administrators

Armed school staffers (don’t complain about the cafeteria food; the lunch lady could be packing)

Policemen

Train the students (to do what?!?)

Retired military

Retired law enforcement

Tax breaks

Martial law (somehow I knew they’d go there)

Secure the perimeter

Provide a “ring of steel” (isn’t that usually called a fence?)

Better fences

Higher fences

Locked doors

Bulletproof glass (so kids can walk around inside individual, phone-booth like glass bubbles and never sit down)

Judeo-Christian values (okay, now I’m completely confused)

Attacking a school gets a death sentence

School snitches

Put your phone down

Send your kids to private schools

Take your children to church (so at least they’ll be praying when they’re slaughtered)

Tripwires

God

Address moral rot (I thought the moral rot was infecting the gun worshippers, but what do I know)

Pray

Don’t talk about shootings

Ballistic blankets (?)

All right, enough stupidity.

Don’t forget Republicans’ favorite distracting shiny object: Mental health. It’s the favorite bugaboo of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who is so convinced of its relevance that last month he slashed $211 million from the Texas office that oversees mental health programs.

I’d like to ask conservative lawmakers who keep touting mental health as the problem to be solved what research they have done to find solutions. As we all know, the US is a stunningly high outlier among other rich, developed countries when it comes to gun violence. For example, the rate of deaths through physical violence by firearms is 100 times higher here than in the UK.

So if mental health is the problem, not guns, then all of these dozens of countries with extremely low gun deaths must have figured out how to handle the mentally ill people in their nations who Republicans claim kill others with guns. (That’s not true, but let’s play along.)

So, Republicans who claim to care about all of our gun-slaughtered dead, I have a question: What countries have you visited or spoken with to find out how they did it, and what specific programs have they enacted to keep their mentally ill population away from guns?

Hello?

Oh, you haven’t? You haven’t bothered to do any research, to try to take lessons from other countries that apparently have solved their mental illness problem? Really?

Gee, I wonder why.

I do love it when Republicans smugly point out that other countries don’t have a Second Amendment. Oh, then guns actually are the problem here?

It’s remarkable that refugees from dangerous countries flee here to escape violence and poverty in their home countries. They must be pretty damned desperate to come here thinking they’ll be safe. Maybe they’ll smarten up and go to Canada.

Meanwhile, the National Rifle Association is shamelessly holding its national convention in Houston this weekend, 277 miles from the school where 19 little kids and two teachers were killed with an automatic rifle.

Trump will be there, of course, as will Cruz, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, and North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson. Abbott will address the gathering via a prerecorded video, but his lieutenant governor, Dan Patrick, canceled his appearance, as did US Senator John Cornyn and US Representative Dan Crenshaw, both of Texas. Four musicians also backed out: Don McLean, Lee Greenwood, Larry Gatlin, and Larry Stewart.

None of those who canceled have changed their positions on guns, of course; they just realize it kind of looks bad to be celebrating guns and partying as undertakers a few hundred miles away are preparing what’s left of those destroyed little bodies for funerals.

On this Memorial Day, please remember our new war dead.

Finally, here are the next 10 titles you are recommending for our 2022 Summer Bookies reading list.

The theme is books about war (see a fuller description in the May 10 Fast Forward). If you haven’t sent in your recommendation yet, please read the previous lists I’ve printed so you don’t repeat any titles.

You can send yours to me at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Include the full title, author, your full name and town/state/country, a succinct summary, and why you liked the book. A summary and your thoughts are required, and please write the summary in your own words.

Here’s the next batch of your suggestions:

61. “The Pianist from Syria: A Memoir” by Aeham Ahmad

Nancy Kelly of Cambridge, Mass.: A poignant memoir of survival and resilience by a second-generation Palestinian refugee living in Syria who is forced to flee as the Assad regime and various militia starve and strangle the close knit community where he grew up. Aeham is a remarkable young man, devoted son and father, and very talented pianist. Before he is able to escape to Germany, he immerses you in the everyday life of his family and friends, and you wonder how anyone can possibly survive and be optimistic.

It is a harrowing story but also inspirational, with villains, of course, but a surprising number of heroes. You can’t help but think about what Ukrainians are going through now. Highly recommend!

Goodreads review





62. “Cartoons of World War II” edited by Tony Husband

Pat Lorje: Since graphic novels seem to be all the rage these days, I would like to suggest a book that is exclusively about war, and almost fits the category of graphic novel. It is a great book to thumb through, and your readers might see some similarities with at least one antagonist and his modern counter-part.

Goodreads review





63. “The Honored Dead” by Robert N. Macomber

Ted Zebert of Hampden, Mass.: The hero is Navy officer Lt. Commander Peter Wake, and the series covers his Navy life from the mid 1800s until the early 1900s, I presume, as this is book 7 of 15 or so and I believe he just released a new one. While my preference is the time period of sailing ships, this is in the beginning of the mechanized era of steam sailing.

The “Honored Dead” takes place in Southeast Asia or Indochina in the early 1880s during the influence of and, in some cases, occupation of several countries, including Vietnam, by the French. Both Commander Wake and his aide-de-camp, Sean Rork, a rascal Irish rogue, have progressed higher than normal in rank and situation than their respective genealogical history would have promised. The series in general may not have as many battle situations as some other war novels, depending more on the situation, their characters, and interplay between the various characters.

So Commander Wake has been sent on an assignment to Indochina to present a message to the king of Cambodia from the president of the United States. Well, there is more going on than what Peter Wake was lead to believe, and somewhat more than what even the president of the United States knows. This leads Commander Wake and Bosun Rork into many misadventures in Cambodia, the South China Sea, the Makong River, and Vietnam.

Most of the time, Commander Wake, the president’s man as he has become, and Rork are trying to keep the Chinese, the Vietnamese, and the French from a needless war and from killing one another. Though he is not Catholic, he has befriended them in the earlier books and what goes around has come around. This is definitely a series to read in sequence.

I totally like the series in general, but this book hit home for me as I am a Vietnam Army veteran and a Gold Star Brother. If I had the proverbial one wish, besides having my brother back, I wish that the American government of the late 1950s had studied their history better and just maybe we wouldn’t have killed more than 58,000 American men and women in the prime of their life, as well as those of our allies and Vietnamese civilians. It’s a good story, but also an enlightening one, at least for me.

Goodreads review





64. “Testament of Youth” by Vera Brittain

Saski Augustine of Sunnersta, Örnsköldsvik Kommun, Sweden: (Full disclosure: I have not yet read the book, but have just seen the film by the same name). I was profoundly moved, especially by the changes WWI wrought in her, and made her the pacifist she became.

Goodreads review





65. “The Frozen Hours” by Jeff Shaara

David B. Fuller of Albany, Ga.: Shaara tells the story of the Marines involved in the Chosin Reservior campaign in November 1950 in Korea (The Forgotten War). His novel is based on reports, letters, and interviews with participants. Shaara has written more than a dozen other novels on America’s wars from the Revolutionary War to the Civil War, from the Mexican War to World War II. Readers are given insight into leaders’ decision-making while getting a front-row seat to experience what front-line war fighters go through. The entire collection of books provides a picture of our nation as it developed, national leaders who emerged from the military, and how wars shaped our society.

Goodreads review





66. “365 Days” by Ronald J. Glasser

Sarah Cain of Wayne, Penn.: This is a compassionate nonfiction account of the various soldiers who served in Vietnam told by a doctor who served at Camp Zama Army Hospital in Japan. Each chapter is a small essay about a particular soldier or group of soldiers.

I read this book many years ago, and it still haunts me because it shows the human cost of war. The chapter entitled “I Don’t Want to Go Home Alone” is absolutely shattering. I highly recommend it.

Goodreads review





67. “Dr. Seuss Goes to War: The World War II Editorial Cartoons of Theodor Seuss Geisel” by Richard H. Minear

Randy Ascher of Lewes, Del.: Dr. Seuss was a political cartoonist for the New York daily paper PM. There are more than 200 cartoons. These cartoons shine a light our society that is very similar to our past. We have not come so far in our thinking.

Goodreads review





68. “Wounded: A New History of the Western Front in World War I” by E.R. Mayhew

Lynda Kamik of Northampton, Mass.: WWI trench warfare was horrendous. In 1914, the Royal Army Medical Corp was prepared for a colonial-style war, one with neat bullets that could be easily located and removed. The Western Front was not that war; its wounds were deep, rank, and rotting; horrific wounds to heads, faces, limbs, and abdomens and yes, there was poison gas. The RAMC needed to adjust quickly if it wanted to save lives. And it did -- thankfully, amazingly, it did.

This is the story of the wounded soldier and the struggle of medics to save his life. Each chapter is a step in the journey from wounded to a hospital in Britain -- from stretcher bearers stepping on the dead to reach the injured to arrival in Britain and, so as not to upset the public, a discreet ambulance ride to the hospital. And each chapter tells an individual story -- culled from diaries, letters, forgotten archives, it does not hide the incompetence of some because that, too, is one of the horrors of war.

When I read this I thought of the show M.A.S.H. This is the 1915 version in blunt detail.

Goodreads review





69. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell

Martin Sanchez of Long Beach, Calif.: A short yet insightful book about the planning and consequences of a new concept in war making ... how theory versus practice, and conscience over results, in the end shaped the outcome of history. Gladwell, in a few paragraphs, is able to contextualize larger concepts to make not only his points but that can bridge to other aspects of life. Excellent new storytelling of topics we think we all knew about.

Goodreads review





70. “Cher Ami and Major Whittlesey” by Kathleen Rooney

Candy Krumins of Jensen Beach, Fla.: This is an unusual, touching, and informative piece of historical fiction. The two main characters are non-fictional -- Cher Ami, a messenger pigeon, and Major Whittlesey, an Army officer. They share the narration of this story, which revolves around a true and extremely unfortunate event in France during World War I. Yes, one must suspend disbelief to embrace narration by a pigeon(!), but it is well worth it to do so.

This story is fascinating, and since I am woefully ignorant about WWI history, I appreciated being educated. Next visit to the Smithsonian I will seek out this heroic and amazing, now stuffed, bird.

Goodreads review





More next week.

Thanks for reading. I have nothing more to say. E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa. See you next week.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.