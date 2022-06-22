Hot weather, hot Celtics, and the poet laureate of Twitter

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says there’s a lineup of planets tonight: From left to right, you’ll be able to see Venus, Jupiter, Mars, and Saturn. I knew that Venus was a lib.

Let’s take a break from the angst of the day, shall we?

England is a cup of tea.

France, a wheel of ripened brie.

Greece, a short, squat olive tree.

America is a gun.

Brazil is football on the sand.

Argentina, Maradona’s hand.

Germany, an oompah band.

America is a gun.

Holland is a wooden shoe.

Hungary, a goulash stew.

Australia, a kangaroo.

America is a gun.

Japan is a thermal spring.

Scotland is a highland fling.

Oh, better to be anything

than America as a gun.

-- “America is a Gun” by Brian Bilston

Back in 2016, then-Florida Governor Jeb Bush tweeted a photo of his gun, the barrel engraved with his name, with a one-word caption: “America.”

He rightfully caught a lot of flack for the tweet, which you can see here. The image also inspired an enigmatic figure who had been tweeting wry, whimsical poems, earning him the sobriquet “The Poet Laureate of Twitter.”

The day after Bush’s tweet, that poet, Brian Bilston, posted the poem above.

Brian Bilston was the pseudonym for an Englishman who was living in Oxford and worked at an academic publishing company. He preferred anonymity because he wanted attention focused on what he was writing, not who he was.

And his quirky little poems did, indeed, get attention. His poems range from the seemingly mundane -- “No, You Cannot Borrow My Phone Charger” -- to the profound, like “America is a Gun.”

During the reign of the Orange Menace, I could have used this:

Serenity Prayer

Send me a slow news day,

a quiet, subdued day,

in which nothing much happens of note,

just the passing of time,

the consumption of wine,

and a rerun of Murder, She Wrote.

Grant me a no news day,

a spare-me-your-views day,

in which nothing much happens at all –

a few hours together,

some regional weather,

a day we can barely recall.

Here are his “Ten Rules for Aspiring Poets:”

1. Poetry does not have to rhyme

Well, at least not all the time always.

2. Metaphors can lend a poem power (although mixing them isn’t good).

Should they start to fly in all directions,

nip them in the bud.

3. Focus and concentration

are important skills to hone.

Close the door. Turn off the Wi-Fi. Don’t get distracted by your ph

4. Avoid clichés like the plague.

5. Don’t write stuff that’s a bit vague.

6. The use of unnecessarily long words

may result in reader alienation.

Curb your sesquipedalianism.

Obviate all obfuscation.

7. Always proofread you’re work

Accuracy can be it’s own reward!

And remember that the penis

mightier than the sword.

8. Check haiku closely

for lines which have too few

or too many syllables.

9. Never ever follow rules.

His cleverness extends to form, often using the structure of a poem to make a point. His poem “At the Intersection” was presented as a Venn diagram. When he wrote “In the Margins " in honor of International Women’s Day, every mention of women was written in the margins of the poem or was a footnote.

But my favorite has to be “Refugees:”

They have no need of our help

So do not tell me

These haggard faces could belong to you or me

Should life have dealt a different hand

We need to see them for who they really are

Chancers and scroungers

Layabouts and loungers

With bombs up their sleeves

Cut-throats and thieves

They are not

Welcome here

We should make them

Go back to where they came from

They cannot

Share our food

Share our homes

Share our countries

Instead let us

Build a wall to keep them out

It is not okay to say

These are people just like us

A place should only belong to those who are born there

Do not be so stupid to think that

The world can be looked at another way

Disturbing, yes? Now read it from the bottom to the top.

We now know that Brian Bilston’s real name is Paul Millicheap, but he’s still writing under Bilston. And luckily for us, he has collected many of his Twitter poems, and added some new ones, in several poetry collections. He explains each of them in this Twitter thread, and here’s a link to his website.

Finally, here are the next 10 titles you are recommending for our 2022 Summer Bookies reading list. (The first 20 were in Friday’s Fast Forward and I printed the second 20 Tuesday.) I’ll print 100 book titles in all.

The theme is books about war (see a fuller description in last Tuesday’s FF). If you haven’t sent in your recommendation yet, please read the Friday list and the list below so you don’t repeat any of them. You can send in yours to me at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Include the full title, author, your full name and town/state/country, a succinct summary, and why you liked the book. A summary and your thoughts are required, and please write the summary in your own words.

Here’s the third batch of your suggestions:

41. “1453: The Holy War for Constantinople and the Clash of Islam and the West” by Roger Crowley

Russ Taplin of San Francisco (via Allan Cohen): The battle between Mehmed II, sultan of the Ottoman Empire, and Constantine XI, the 57th emperor of Byzantium. Inside the wall were approximately 5,600 soldiers of various capacities. Outside the walls were 100,000 to as many as 250,000 fully intent on breaking through the walls. The Greeks might have still prevailed but for the lack of money to purchase a revolutionary new cannon developed by another Greek who offered to sell the cannon to the defenders, but they had been impoverished by the Venetians’ successful scaling of the walls and Dear John sold his invention to Mehmed.

I was also interested in the degree to which the Great Schism and the Pope played a role in the defeat. The priests inside the walls were telling the defenders not to give up their beliefs and their souls and not cave to the Pope. They saved their souls and lost their lives along.

Goodreads review





42. “The Orphanage” by Serhiy Zhadan

Esther Boyle of Essex, Conn.: This book is not about an orphanage. It is about a three-day trip a teacher makes to retrieve his nephew from an orphanage he was put into by his mother, the teacher’s sister.

Russia or the Ukraine are not mentioned in this book. But it occurs in a country ravaged by civil war, and the people speak either Russian or Ukrainian or both. The descriptions of the bombed homes and businesses, the shattered trees, the broken roads, and the scorched earth are like the pictures we see on TV from the war in Ukraine.

The country he travels through seems devoid of people, but he does meet some: groups holed up in basements, motels, parking garages, and railway stations “waiting for it to be over.” However, there are no trains running, and he walks most of the way to and from a city that is encircled and ravaged by an unnamed army. He also meets groups of soldiers at checkpoints, but we do not know which side they represent.

It is not a pleasant read; you feel filthy long before you finish it. But it is a page turner. Will he survive the unpredictability of the situations in which he finds himself? Will he find his nephew? Will they ever get home again?

Goodreads review





43. “Rebel Yell & the Yankee Hurrah: The Civil War Journal of a Maine Volunteer: Private John W. Haley, 17th Maine Regiment” by Ruth L. Silliker (editor)

E. W. Sea of Hampstead, N.H.: My favorite Civil War book and one of a handful of overall favorite books. I’ve included a review of the book; unfortunately there was no credit given at the source:

”On an ‘I will if you will’ dare, John Haley enlisted in the 17th Maine Regiment in August 1862 ‘for three years, unless sooner discharged.’ Though a reluctant soldier at first, he served steadfastly in the Army of the Potomac for nearly three years, participating in some of the most significant battles of the Civil War. Once one fully appreciates and has a grasp of the incredible deadliness of the CW this work is all the more remarkable on account Haley served throughout much of the conflict -- and lived. I have never seen the American Civil War and heard the bullets ‘whish’ by or feel the exhaustion he endured, the loss, the small blessings. Most of all Private Haley has a sense of humor, apt use of the most amusing slang I’ve ever read, and a deep sense of humanity and goodness. He also reflect social norms of his time and reasons it out according to his understanding. It is fascinating to read this Union soldiers literal ‘on the ground’ distinction between slavery and social equality but this provides a critical understanding of the time he lived in.”

Goodreads review





44. “Irena’s Children” by Tilar J. Mazzeo

Donna Farrell of North Easton, Mass.: I just finished reading this book and it was both devastating and inspiring. It is set in Warsaw, Poland, during World War II and tells the story of Irena Sandler, a young Polish woman who set up a network that rescued over 2,500 Jewish children from the horrific conditions in the Warsaw Ghetto. The atrocities committed by the Germans throughout the city but especially in the ghetto were eerily similar to the actions of the Russians during their invasion of Ukraine during recent months. The pictures taken in 1945 of the complete destruction of Warsaw are mirrors of the contemporary pictures of the destroyed city of Mariupol, Ukraine. I also see the courage of Irena in the Ukrainians, both men and women, fighting for their freedom.

Goodreads review





45. “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich: A History of Nazi Germany” by William L. Shirer

Sarah Keith of Epsom, N.H.: Not only is this a comprehensive account of events, incidents, documents, etc. of pre-Nazi and Nazi Germany and World War II, but it also represents great journalism in being highly objective -- well documented by reliable resources. So very much of the unvarnished truth.

I read it in the mid- to late-70s, but this stark history has never left my mind and resurfaced in 2018 with the appalling similarities between Nazi Germany and US politics and politicians of today. Really a must read.

Goodreads review





46. “Goodbye, Darkness: A Memoir of the Pacific War” by William Manchester

Robert Miles of Rockingham, Va.: Of the many WW2 histories and memoirs, this is one of the most compelling. Manchester was an enlisted Marine during the war and, later, a college history professor. His account of combat in the Pacific is well-written and rings true.

Goodreads review





47. “The Plum Tree” by Ellen Marie Wiseman

Meg Buster of Hollywood, Fla.: I just finished reading this book and it is very good. It tells the story of a young German woman and her family through the chaos of World War II and after. Hard to read about the details of what happened, but seems very realistic and beautifully written.

Goodreads review





48. “Trinity” by Leon Uris

Peggy Farren of Quincy, Mass.: This 1976 work of fiction covers the war between the Catholics of Donegal (Republic of Ireland) and the Protestants of Belfast (Northern Ireland). It is both a coming of age story about two young boys and a tale of “star-crossed lovers” who try to overcome the Protestant-Catholic divide. My parents were Irish immigrants who were not big readers, and they both devoured it. This compelled me to read it as a teenager and to re-read it as an adult.

Goodreads review





49. “Madame Fourcade’s Secret War” by Lynne Olson

Ann Willauer of Prouts Neck, Me.: This is a fabulous and captivating account of the largest WWII spy network in France. Loved this book!

Goodreads review





50. “The March of Folly: From Troy to Vietnam” by Barbara W. Tuchman

Jane Pioli of Woburn, Mass.: This book describes four events in history where the actions or inaction by the government or people in charge caused calamitous results that could have been avoided by reasonable alternatives. It delves into the Trojan War, the Renaissance popes causing breakaways from the Roman church (this one section isn’t about war), the British mistakes that caused the American Revolution, and the US involvement in the Vietnam war.

I liked it for the same reason that I have liked other books of hers (“The Guns of August” is great): It was well researched and factual, and also well written and readable. Much less dull and difficult to read than many other historical books.

Goodreads review





Another good list. More next week.

