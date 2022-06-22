Slaughtering each other is who we are, GOP primary rifts, and more of your Summer Bookies

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says today is the best day to go camping and straighten your hair. I’d rather sleep in my own bed with frizzy hair.

Sunrise in Boston was at 5:20 a.m. and sunset will be at 8:01 p.m. for 14 hours and 40 minutes of sunlight. I’m lovin’ these longer sunlight days. The waning moon is 96 percent full.

Hello! It’s Tuesday, May 17, the 137th day of the year. It’s National Pack Rat Day, which is supposed to encourage people to do a spring cleaning and declutter, but which has evolved into awareness of hoarding disorder.

What’s it like outside? Another beautifully sunny, dry spring day with temps in the low 70s. And tomorrow will be even better.

Hey, sport: The Celtics begin their quest for a spot in the NBA Finals tonight when they travel to Miami to face the Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals (8:30 p.m. on ESPN). Game 2 is Thursday, same place, same time, same channel. Here are six things to watch in this series.

The Red Sox continue their three-game series against the Astros at Fenway tonight (7:10 p.m., NESN). It’s nice that they seem to have decided to start the season, winning three of the last four.

The New England Free Jacks pro rugby team are back in action Thursday night in Toronto against the Arrows (7 p.m., NBC Sports Boston).

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 82,690,545

Confirmed US deaths: 1,000,037

We’ve officially hit 1 million dead from COVID -- with the actual number far higher. Our national shame.

COVID-19 cases are rising in almost every US state, up 57 percent in just two weeks. And with the wide availability of home tests, combined with mild symptoms thanks to vaccines, lots of cases aren’t getting reported and counted in official numbers. Also increasing are hospitalizations (up 26 percent) and ICU admissions (up 17 percent).

In Eastern Massachusetts, the levels of coronavirus detected in waste water -- an early indicator of future COVID-19 infections -- has been climbing since late April.

Even though deaths seems to have plateaued, about 300 Americans are still dying of COVID every day.

And just in time, the FDA okayed a Pfizer booster shot for healthy 5- to 11-year-olds today. Now the CDC has to weigh in; its scientific advisers meet on Thursday.

THIS IS US: I wonder why we bother writing about the latest mass shooting in America anymore. Regularly gunning down each other is simply who we are, and lots of Americans are perfectly fine with that.

We might as well just accept that nothing is going to change as long as we keep voting in Republicans who are in thrall (and indebted) to the NRA.

Gun violence is simply part of the American landscape. Dawn’s early light, the rocket’s red glare, and a semi-automatic’s white muzzle flash. Spacious skies, amber waves of grain, and bullet-riddled bodies. Don’t trip over them on your way to Disney World.

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again: If gun obsessives didn’t care a whit when a madman slaughtered 20 kindergartners at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. on Dec. 14, 2012, then 10 dead Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo is a shoulder-shrugging event to them.

The 58 dead concertgoers on the Las Vegas Strip in 2017 was a gambling inconvenience to them. The 49 dead gay nightclub patrons in Orlando in 2016 was a mere curiosity. The 23 dead Latino shoppers at a Walmart in El Paso in 2019 meant nothing more to them than an annoying delay in their ability to buy cheap bananas.

Elections have consequences. Deadly consequences.

Speaking of the GOP, it is amusing to watch the growing rift between Trumpkins and the Republicans who are even further to the right and are trying to divorce the so-called MAGA movement from the Orange Menace and claim it as their own.

Take the GOP US Senate primary being held in Pennsylvania today. What a lineup:

-- Trump endorsed TV celebrity and quack doctor Mehmet Oz, who has morphed from a once-respected cardiothoracic surgeon (now retired) to a TV snake-oil salesman shamelessly plugging baseless dietary supplements to a pseudoscience advocate to a political hack. He’s slightly ahead in the latest polls.

(Trump originally endorsed Sean Parnell, a decorated former Army Ranger, but he dropped out of the race after his estranged wife said he abused her and their children. Trump sure knows how to pick ‘em, doesn’t he?)

If Oz is elected, he could join eye doctor Rand Paul in arguing with Dr. Anthony Fauci about things they know nothing about.

-- Nipping at his heels is Kathy Barnette, a veteran of the Armed Forces Reserves, an author, and a political commentator on Fox News who believes it’s okay to discriminate against Muslims because Islam is similar to views held by Hitler and Stalin.

(I wonder what Oz, who is Muslim and of Turkish heritage, thinks of that. I doubt he wants to remind MAGA voters of his religion.)

Barnette also thinks homosexuality leads to incest and pedophilia, clearly ignorant of the fact that incest and pedophilia are male heterosexual crimes. She believes transgender people are “deformed” and “demonic.”

Oh, and she marched to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with the Proud Boys.

She seems nice.

-- Then there’s David McCormick, a former hedge fund manager who, to the astonishment of his business associates, has transformed himself into a Trump-loving, China-hating, MAGA cultist.

As Bloomberg has pointed out, he’s another in a long line of businesspeople who think they can leverage their success to reach high political office, and they have a common set of characteristics: “They’re hyperambitious, ideologically flexible, and convinced that their skill set will transfer easily to politics.” (Usually it doesn’t.)

The other candidates in the race aren’t registering above the single-digits.

And then there’s the GOP primary today for governor of Pennsylvania, where many Republicans are apoplectic over the expected victory by Doug Mastriano, a retired Army colonel who wanted the 2020 election overturned and also went to the Capitol on Jan. 6 to do so, and who has embraced QAnon’s crazy conspiracy theories.

The Pennsylvania GOP thinks he’s certain to lose to Democrat Josh Shapiro, a lawyer (and presumptive nominee) who has been the state’s attorney general for the past five years and who appears to be normal.

Elsewhere in primaries today, top Republican leaders, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, are trying to unseat controversial freshman GOP Representative Madison Cawthorn in North Carolina.

Trump suffered a loss last week when his handpicked candidate, alleged serial groper Charles Herbster (two peas in a pod), lost the GOP nomination for governor. So he’s trying again today in Idaho, but it doesn’t look good: Trump endorsed Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin over incumbent Governor Brad Little, but Little is favored to win.

With mercurial billionaire Elon Musk making noises about backing out of his bid for Twitter (for the attention, no doubt Sad.), Snoop Dogg says he might buy it instead, and one commenter asked him to promise to rename it Twizzle.

McDonald’s has finally sold its fast-food stores in Russia to a Russian businessman, which made me recall a humorous story. In the mid-90s, I hosted a Russian journalist for about 6 weeks at my home through some sort of Globe program. She told me about McDonald’s vaunted arrival in Moscow, and how Russians could not grasp the training McDonald’s was trying to give them.

Company trainers wanted the workers to greet customers at the counter with a smile and ask if they could help them. The Russians were baffled.

”Why should I say hello and smile at them?” the workers said. “I don’t know them. They are strangers to me.” The would-be hires also felt that if they were in a conversation with a co-worker, the customer should just have to wait until they were free.

Finally, here are the next 20 titles you are recommending for our 2022 Summer Bookies reading list. (The first 20 were in Friday’s Fast Forward.) I’ll print 100 book titles in all.

The theme is books about war (see a fuller description in last Tuesday’s FF). If you haven’t sent in your recommendation yet, please read the Friday list and the list below so you don’t repeat any of them. You can send in yours to me at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Include the full title, author, your full name and town/state/country, a succinct summary, and why you liked the book. A summary and your thoughts are required, and please write the summary in your own words.

Here’s the second batch of your suggestions:

21. “When Paris Went Dark: The City of Light Under German Occupation, 1940-1944″ by Ronald C. Rosbottom

Jack Fruchtman of Aquinnah, Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.: This book describes the German occupation of Paris when German forces took over the city in June of 1940 with all the cruelty, ruthlessness, food shortages, and whatnot that accompanied a humiliating defeat. It also demonstrates how some French people rose up in resistance and fought a guerrilla war against their enemy and were ultimately successful with the Allied victory.

It is a riveting tale and echoes so much of what we are witnessing in contemporary Ukraine as Russian forces relentlessly devastate that country, but at the same time we witness the resilience of the Ukrainian people to their miserable enemy.

Goodreads review





22. “Dead Wake: The Last Crossing of the Lusitania” by Erik Larson

Dorothy Harp of Tyler, Texas: This is the story of the sinking of the Lusitania, one of the era’s great transatlantic “Greyhounds.” Her captain placed tremendous faith in the gentlemanly strictures of warfare that for a century had kept civilian ships safe from attack. Germany was determined to change the rules of the warfare. An array of forces both grand and achingly small -- hubris, a chance fog, a closely guarded secret, and more -- all converged to produce one of the great disasters of history.

Switching between hunter and hunted while painting a larger portrait of America at the height of the Progressive Era, “Dead Wake” brings to life a cast of evocative characters, from famed Boston bookseller Charles Lauriat to pioneering female architect Theodate Pope Riddle to President Wilson, a man lost to grief, dreading the widening war, but also captivated by the prospect of new love.

Gripping and important, “Dead Wake” captures the sheer drama and emotional power of a disaster that helped place America on the road to war. Larson takes impeccable research and weaves together multiple story lines smoothly and seamlessly. His manner of writing is conversational and he brings to light little-known details of major events. I recommend all of his books.

Goodreads review





23. “Fields of Fire” by James Webb

Michael J. Brown of San Marcos, Texas: Hailed as the finest novel about the war in Vietnam, Webb’s book takes the reader to the jungle warfare of 1969 and realistically describes the struggles of a Marine platoon. This book was interesting to me because Webb fought there and then went on to serve in government. As an American of Irish descent, I recognize Webb as one of the best of us.

”My war is not as simple as yours was, Father. People seem to question their obligation to serve on other than their own terms. But enough of that. I fight because we have always fought. It doesn’t matter who.”

Neil Rossman of Salem, Mass.: If “Platoon” is the definitive cinematic view of the Vietnam War, then this work of fiction is the print version. If you ever wanted to experience what Vietnam was really like, this book provides a graphic look into the war by the ordinary young men who were sent to wage it.

The story is written by one of the most highly decorated Marines who fought (Navy Cross, Silver Star, Purple Heart, etc.). It’s all here -- the fog of war, the lies, the boredom, the terror, the valor, and the randomness of death. BTW, Webb went on the become secretary of the Navy, as well as a US senator from Virginia.

Goodreads review





24. “The Dressmakers of Auschwitz: The True Story of the Women Who Sewed to Survive” by Lucy Adlington

Sonia Lipetz of Newton, Mass.: Nonfiction. About the group of women who saved their lives by using their dressmaking skills while prisoners at Auschwitz. They sewed couture clothing for Nazi wives. It is a little-known story of the horror and outrage of the time, and the courage, loyalty, and fortitude of these women. Each young woman’s life is detailed prior to her being rounded up and transported to Auschwitz, then followed during her years in that Nazi hell hole, and post war. I’ve read a great deal about survivors’ experiences, yet I knew nothing of this group. It is a fascinating story.

Goodreads review





25. “The Winds of War” by Herman Wouk

Deb Noack of Shelton, Conn.: It is a mixture of real and fictional characters who are all somehow connected to Naval Officer Victor “Pug” Henry, who is a trusted confidant of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The book begins six months before Germany invades Poland in September, 1939, and ends shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. It’s long, but engrossing -- fantastic historical fiction complete with drama, romance, heroism, and, of course, war. And the best part is that there is a sequel called “War and Remembrance.” Wouk is one of my favorite authors. I become so engrossed that I read for hours.

Goodreads review





26. “The Killer Angels: A Novel of the Civil War” by Michael Shaara

Bill Parent of Santa Monica, Calif.: A historical novel describing the day-to-day decision-making and battles at Gettysburg from the perspectives of the field commanders on both sides. It was awarded a Pulitzer Prize in 1975. One of the most vivid, powerful, intelligent, and enduring books I have ever read; its stories, imagery, and lessons are still clear to me 25 years after I last put it down.

Suzanne Fenzel of Washington, D.C.: Required reading 40 years ago in my ROTC class. First time I realized how much personal relationships impacted critical decisions (often for the worse).

Goodreads review





27. “Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in WWII” by Daniel James Brown

Willow Shire of Eastham, Mass.: This book describes the best American values embodied in the young men who fought for the US in Italy as well as at home as true Americans. While being about a terrible war, it is also incredibly uplifting and challenges us today to do whatever it takes to be the best we can be even when the world is unfair and unkind.

Goodreads review





28. “The Last Stand of the Tin Can Sailors: The Extraordinary World War II Story of the U.S. Navy’s Finest Hour” by James D. Hornfischer

Steve Jennette of St. Albans, Vt.: (From Goodreads) “This will be a fight against overwhelming odds from which survival cannot be expected. We will do what damage we can.”

With these words, Lieutenant Commander Robert W. Copeland addressed the crew of the destroyer escort USS Samuel B. Robertson the morning of Oct. 25, 1944, off the Philippine island of Samar, during the Battle of Leyte Gulf. On the horizon loomed the mightiest ships of the Japanese navy, a massive fleet that represented the last hope of a staggering empire. All that stood between it and Douglas MacArthur’s vulnerable invasion force were the Roberts and the other smaller ships of a tiny American flotilla poised to charge into history.

I couldn’t put this book down. As a former Vietnam era veteran of the Navy, I was stationed aboard a WWII vintage destroyer for 4 years and fully appreciate the description of the sailors and the courage it took to stand against an overwhelming force of Japanese ships, larger and more powerful than the American “tin cans.” The guts, the conviction, the bravery of the American Navy as they attacked a much larger fleet stands as testimony that a smaller committed opponent can very often change the course of history. Very relevant today.

Kevin Gill of Boston, Mass.: The Battle of Leyte Gulf in the Philippine Sea Oct. 25,1944, fought by two naval forces. One made up of a battle fleet (4 battleships, 6 heavy cruisers, 2 light cruisers, and 11 destroyers) against a makeshift grouping of 6 escort carriers, 3 destroyers, and 4 destroyer escorts left on their own by Admiral Halsey while he went to chase a phantom fleet. They protected the approach to General MacArthur’s invasion forces from the approaching Japanese fleets.

This story tells of a battle where courage is the only force that stands out. Told with interviews from both sides. You can feel the emotion expressed by these interviews and wonder how you would have reacted.

Goodreads review





29. “Suite Française” by Irène Némirovsky

Paula Fuqua of Cranston, R.I.: This is the book about war that most moved and impressed me. It is a novel about the refugee exodus from Paris during the Nazi invasion and later life in wartime France. Némirovsky was a Ukrainian-born Jewish novelist living in France and writing at the time. She was deported and died at Auschwitz. The manuscript was found after the war by her daughters. The characters are full of life in a fraught time. I liked feeling myself into that world.

Goodreads review





30. “A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II” by Sonia Purnell

Lee Chirgwin of Orleans, Mass.: This is a true story that no one would otherwise believe. The setting is England and France during WWII. Virginia Hall, an indulged teenager from horse country Maryland goes on to become the top female spy for the Allies. Virginia seemed to have ice water in her veins and unbridled courage. Hitler and his Gestapo considered her enemy No. 1, and never could capture her despite maximum effort. All the more amazing is her total focus on the tasks at hand, despite having lost a leg as a child and enduring constant gender discrimination by her all-male superiors. An added plus, it is extremely well written.

Wayland Currie of Westerly, R.I.: This is the story of Virginia Hall and her efforts to assist the Resistance in France during World War II, and the incredible risks and dangers she and her agents faced at the hands of the Nazi occupation. I enjoyed the book because of how it held your attention and was amazed at the hurdles she had to overcome and the personal struggles she had to endure to help rid France of its Nazi occupiers.

Goodreads review





31. “Regeneration” by Pat Barker

Jackie Kinnaman of Eastham, Mass.: This is the first of a trilogy of novels about World War I and centers around the treatment and recovery of British poet and officer Siegfried Sassoon. Sassoon publicly condemned the barbarity of the war, was prosecuted and sent to a hospital where he was treated by an early psychiatrist, William Rivers, who recognized the symptoms of what we now call PTSD. The dilemma for both is that if the doctor’s treatment is successful, the patient will be returned to the trenches where he will die.

Barker’s empathy for these soldiers has stayed with me for the many years since I first read it. She was nominated for a Booker prize for this book and won for the third book of the trilogy, “The Ghost Road.”

Goodreads review





32. “The Red Badge of Courage” by Stephen Crane

Denise Smith of Townsend, Mass.: During the Civil War, an 18-year-old soldier faces his own cowardice. A contrast to the bravery of the citizen soldiers in Ukraine.

Ellen Jablon: A classic. A young man’s experience in the Civil War. Amazing.

Goodreads review





33. “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr

Monica Kearney of Sandwich, Mass.: An extraordinary book about two children (one French and one German) during WWII. There are hundreds of books about the war, but this one runs through with such grace, kindness, and imagination it stands alone. The content is compelling, but the writing is simply gorgeous, moving, intelligent, and exquisitely moving.

Pat Danielson of Salem, Mass.: This meets the criteria for a book about war and how people on the ground (like the people in Ukraine) cope. A blind French girl and a sympathetic German boy do what they have to do to survive and persevere despite dire circumstances. “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” would have been my second choice. Both books show us war as experienced by people who do not debate policy or design weapons or plan campaigns.

Deborah B. Hill of Bloomington, Ind.: It’s WWII as seen through the eyes of two young people -- a French blind girl and a German boy, and how the war affects their own lives, the lives of their families, friends, and communities. How they persevere through various trials, and under what circumstances their paths cross. It’s beautifully written and I got a very interesting perspective on that conflict.

Ken Fisher of Vero Beach, Fla. and Wilmington, Mass.: This is the story of a blind girl in occupied France in WWII living with her grandfather who built a scale model of their town for her and taught her how to navigate her way around by memorizing the details. Also, the story of a German boy, made into a reluctant but competent soldier and how their paths crossed and the humanity that arose from inhumane circumstances that stayed with them through their lives. (This is at least my recollection from reading it several years ago.) A great book I am not doing justice to in my simplification.

Goodreads review





34. “Command and Control” by David Bruns and J.R. Olson

Jane Lavigne of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada: This is the story of an almost-war between the US and Russia instigated by a series of attacks on US interests which appear to have been masterminded by the Russian prime minister and his cabinet. It’s set in the present day and, given the current situation in Ukraine, it makes some very on-point observations about the relationship between the two countries and is full of nifty weapons I knew nothing about (the writers are a couple of ex-US Navy, so they probably do) and it’s a real rollercoaster ride of a techno-thriller in the tradition of the best of Tom Clancy’s stories.

Goodreads review





35. “Pacific Glory” by P.T. Deutermann

Doreen McNeill of Cape Coral, Fla.: This is a story about men in the US Navy fighting in WWll immediately after Pearl Harbor and the nurses who cared for them. There are many very vivid sea battles and detailed injuries, but done well and in context of what the situation was.

I was surprised at how well the book was written with detailed knowledge of the war in the Pacific. The addition of the major players and how they performed was very enlightening and brought me to tears. Their courage was astounding!

Goodreads review





36. “The Coldest Winter: America and the Korean War” by David Halberstam

Peter Degnan of Brielle, N.J.: Beautifully written about reasons for and the horrors of the Korean War, as well as about the politics, Truman, MacArthur, etc. I am a Korean vet with all benefits, but deferred by college and drafted for two years after the fighting ended. Some good friends were in the fighting, yet I knew little about the war and its importance.

John F.X. Keane of New Providence, N.J.: This is a definitive book on the forgotten Korean War where US troops were ill-equipped, using old armaments and bad gear, yet were able to at least get a stalemate. The part of the book that grabbed me was the battle at Chosin Reservoir where the 7th Regiment of the 1st Marine Division held off seven Chinese divisions to make their escape. The Marines did not have winter gear despite the -10 degree weather, yet persevered.

Goodreads review





37. “The Fall of Berlin 1945″ by Antony Beevor

Stephen Borucki of Southampton, Mass.: This book is about the capture of Berlin in April, 1945. It details the strategies of the Allies and Russians in the capture, but also encompasses the brutality of war, the hopelessness of war victims, and the trauma they endure. It shows that the Russian strategy and those of NATO governments in power now are repeating the errors prior to World War 2.

When Hitler is replaced with Putin, the description parallels the current invasion of Ukraine instead the fall of Berlin in regards to the military, social, and political implications in seizing Berlin in April, 1945. It reveals that the inhumanity practiced by Russia in Georgia, Aleppo in Syria, and in Ukraine will never change.

Goodreads review





38. “Homage to Catalonia” by George Orwell

Michael Kaczorowski of Ottawa, Canada: To my mind, this is one of the finest accounts of the futility of war. This timeless classic is Orwell’s personal account of his experiences and first-hand observations while a volunteer for the Republican militia during the Spanish Civil War.

“Homage” stands out for its unsparing and unromantic account of the reality of war -- the tedium, the violence, and the political hypocrisy far behind the front lines. Orwell was not a passive observer. He, like so many, began as an active partisan in passionate defense of democratic ideals, only to see them broken by the futile reality of bloodshed and broken dreams.

Goodreads review





39. “War Horse” by Michael Morpurgo

Jacalyn E. Starr of Arlington, Mass.: A story about a horse who was bought by the British Army during WWI and the teen owner who searched the battlefields to return him home to his farm. It’s a heartwarming story that tells of heroism, loss, and devotion.

Goodreads review





40. “All Quiet on the Western Front” by Erich Maria Remarque

Susan Klinger of Washington, D.C.: This book focuses on a group of school friends who are inspired to sign up to fight in WWI. Doesn’t matter that they are German; the issues portrayed -- hunger, fear, cold, bravery, the lust for dry socks and boots without holes -- are true for most young soldiers as they slog through war. Because the book doesn’t glorify war and German patriotism, it was banned by the Nazis. Remarque escaped to Switzerland and brought his ex-wife. His sister wasn’t so lucky; the Nazis killed her in retaliation for his stand.

I liked the book because it tells, better than any nonfiction account of battles and strategies, how it felt to be a soldier on the ground experiencing the war.

Harry Proudfoot of Fall River, Mass.: A book that portrays war so vividly it turns people into pacifists. Adolf Hitler ordered every copy in Germany burned.

Bonnie Wren-Burgess’ Sophomore Period B World Lit class, Amos Clark Kingsbury High School, Medfield High School, Medfield, Mass.: “All Quiet on the Western Front” is thrilling, engaging, and terrifying. Experiencing the rush of battle and the solitude of hope, the reader bonds with the fact that war is a pointless, never-ending cycle of death and destruction, punctuated by the grace of deep comradeship.

This German novel starts in the middle of WWI when Paul Bäumer, a high school student who enlists as a boy, quickly ages into a battle-hardened man. His dire and dangerous experience puts into perspective how traumatizing the horrors of war are, a universality no matter which side a soldier fights on. And not only does the reader come to this conclusion, but the characters you follow in this novel see it too, and they have questions … Who is right in war? Why are we even fighting? Why am I forced to kill to survive?

The novel is exciting and captivating, and many readers become fond of the characters as if they are real people. “All Quiet on the Western Front” reveals the truth of war, showing its futility and barbarism, creating a sense of shock and awe, as the seemingly human characters are mentally worn down and eventually become animals: ruthless, primal killers who will do anything if it means their own survival.

Overall, the novel is heartbreaking as the reader watches the soldiers slowly lose, not only the war, but themselves.

Goodreads review





Again, many thanks to everyone! I think I’ll cut back to 10 titles in each FF. Takes a long time to assemble. So look for titles 41 to 50 on Friday.

Thanks for reading. E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa. See you Friday.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.