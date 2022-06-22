So many preventable COVID deaths, abortion hypocrisy, baby formula shortage, and your Summer Bookies recommendations

That story tells the tale of Jim Smiley, who loves to gamble so much that he’ll bet on anything. He catches a frog that he names Dan’l Webster and teaches it to jump. He bets a stranger $40 that Dan’l can out-jump any other frog in Calaveras County (which is in northern California, by the way). The stranger says sure, but I don’t have a frog. While Jim goes to catch him a frog, the stranger pours lead shot down Dan’l’s throat.

Hello! It’s Friday, May 13, the 133rd day of the year. It’s National Frog Jumping Day, inspired by Mark Twain’s 1865 short story, “The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County.”

Advertisement

Naturally, poor Dan’l can’t move and Jim loses $40. He realizes he’s been had when Dan’l belches out a double handful of lead shot. But the stranger is long gone.

Sunrise in Boston was at 5:24 a.m. and sunset will be at 7:56 p.m. for 14 hours and 32 minutes of sunlight. The waxing moon is 92 percent full.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac usually recommends a natural approach to everything: Sew your own clothes, raise your own barn, boil and inhale various roots and shoots to get rid of a host of ailments, and rub vinegar on just about everything.

But when it comes to getting rid of poison ivy and poison oak, the frontiersmen approach is out the window. You’ll never get all the little rootlets by pulling them, and you could get the urushiol oil on you. Burning the plants could be even worse: the oil molecules can end up on your clothing, skin, eyes, ears, food, or could even be inhaled and do a number on your lungs.

So break out the chemicals, Hiram, and take solace in the fact that once the poison ivy or oak is gone, you can go back to shoeing your horses.

Advertisement

What’s it like outside? Cloudy, but getting warmer: Close to 80, if you can believe it. Sunday and Monday will be just as warm, but with a few more clouds around.

Hey, sport: After suffering one of the franchise’s most humiliating losses to the Bucks Wednesday night -- the Celtics were up by 14 in the fourth quarter but lost by three -- they hope to force a Game 7 with a win tonight in Milwaukee (7:30 p.m., ESPN).

Forcing a Game 7 is exactly what the Bruins did against the Hurricanes last night at the Garden, and now the teams will face off for the series win in North Carolina Saturday afternoon (4:30 p.m., ESPN).

For all the excitement on Causeway Street, Fenway Park remains a dullard’s dream, a lovely place to take a nap and not have to worry about missing any scoring by the Red Sox. They head to Texas today for a weekend series against the Rangers (8:05 tonight, 7:05 p.m. Saturday, and 2:35 p.m. Sunday, all on NESN).

The Revolution are in Georgia to take on the Atlanta United FC at 1:30 p.m. Sunday (ESPN), the Free Jacks pro rugby team hosts Rugby Atlanta at 7 tonight at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy (NBC Sports Boston and The Rugby Network), the Boston Renegades women’s pro football team -- still undefeated -- is in St. Louis to face the Slam at 8 p.m. Saturday, and the Massachusetts Pirates arena football team is in Phoenix to take on the Arizona Rattlers at 9:05 p.m. Saturday.

Advertisement

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 82,374,342

Confirmed US deaths: 999,298

A horrific milestone: Even though the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker shows that the number of official US deaths is still just shy of the 1 million mark, the CDC says that number has been surpassed.

And there is so much going on in our world, from the Jan. 6 committee subpoenas to Republicans’ continued effort to corrupt the next elections to the war in Ukraine to the shortage of baby formula, this terrible marker has registered barely a blip on our crowded news radar screen.

What makes that number particularly painful is that just like heart disease and cancer, the two leading causes of death in the US (COVID is third), a lot of those COVID deaths were entirely avoidable.

In the case of heart disease and diet-related cancer, a Swedish study showed that changes in diet could prevent close to half of those deaths every year. Research by scientists from Imperial College London found that eating 10 portions of fruits and vegetables per day -- especially in place of meat -- could save 7.8 million lives worldwide every year. They concluded there would be significant risk reductions: 24 percent of heart disease, 33 percent of stroke, 28 percent of cardiovascular disease, 13 percent of total cancer, and a 31 percent reduction in dying prematurely.

Advertisement

And COVID? The great tragedy of our time is that so many of those 1 million lives could have been saved without nearly the kind of lifestyle changes that the reduction in heart disease and cancer require. Nope -- all Americans had to do was don a mask when leaving the house, stop having large gatherings for awhile, and as of early 2021, get vaccinated.

Not a heavy lift.

The Lancet Commission on Public Policy and Health found that 40 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the US that happened before vaccines were available could have been prevented with mask-wearing and distancing.

After vaccines were available, another 641,305 people died. And yet if every eligible adult had gotten the shot, 318,981 of those people would be alive today, according to researchers at Brown University and Microsoft AI Health.

But there’s no accounting for ignorance and the insistence by conservatives that politics -- and owning the libs -- is more important than lives.

Think of the radius of grief created by each one of those 1 million deaths. The lifetime of regret felt by the adults who ignored warnings and held parties where their elderly parents caught COVID and died. The chasms in the hearts and souls of parents who lost kids. The incalculable damage to the kids who lost parents.

Millions of Americans will never be the same, and I worry about the long-term effect on our collective psyche, on our ability to handle this massive loss and still move forward successfully.

Advertisement

It’s interesting how apoplectic conservatives are getting over the peaceful gatherings that pro-choice protesters are holding outside Supreme Court justices’ houses (sorry, but private homes should be off-limits).

Yet conservatives find the deadly violence by the anti-choice crowd at medical facilities that perform abortions to be perfectly acceptable.

From 1977 to 2020, there have been 11 murders (including two women at two clinics in Brookline, Mass., in 1994), 26 attempted murders, 42 bombings, 194 arsons, and thousands of other crimes directed at abortion providers, according to the National Abortion Federation.

Haven’t seen Mitch McConnell red with rage over that. But holding a sign outside Samuel Alito’s house? Outrageous.

BTW, in my rundown the other day of the many GOP candidates who are on the ballot despite credible accusations of sex-related offenses, I forgot one guy: Andrew Wilhoite, a Republican running for a seat on the Clinton, Ind., Township Board.

To be fair, he’s not accused of sexual assault. He won 60 votes in the Republican primary last week, and will advance to the final along with two other Republicans, while sitting in a jail cell awaiting trial for allegedly murdering his wife.

60 votes.

He’s charged with hitting his wife in the head with a concrete, gallon-sized flower pot, putting her body in his car, and then dumping it in a nearby creek. Prosecutors say he confessed, but is claiming self-defense because we all know that women often overpower men and kill them.

If he’s convicted, his name will be removed from the ballot.

60 votes.

So Abbott Labs says it is air-shipping millions of cans of infant formula powder to the US from its FDA-approved manufacturing plant in Cootehill, Ireland, to alleviate the nationwide formula shortage.

The company also has switched over its other liquid-manufacturing lines at its Columbus, Ohio, plant and has them making Similac liquid ready-to-feed instead.

It’s the least Abbott could do, given that the FDA shut down its plant in Sturgis, Mich., because a bacteria got into the company’s formula, killing two infants and sickening two others.

That shutdown, along with COVID-related supply chain disruptions, has caused the massive shortage that has parents scrambling. Many are switching brands, using whatever formula they can find. Pediatricians say babies, after some initial discomfort, will adjust. Just don’t water down your formula to make it last longer, and don’t try making your own. Both moves could deprive your baby of vital nutrients and do serious harm.

Harvard and MIT researchers were able to grab a picture of a supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy, a phenomenon that scientists had long believed existed.

However, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis objected, claiming that calling the hole “black” was an insidious effort to inject critical race theory into science. He wants it called a really dark white hole.

If you want to spend some time outside this warm weekend, the Globe has compiled a list of seven waterside spots you can visit.

Finally, you already have flooded my inbox with book recommendations for our 2022 Summer Bookies -- the theme is books about war (see Tuesday’s FF) -- so I decided to start printing them today. I’ll run 20 in each FF until I hit 100 titles. BTW, I print the titles in the order in which I received the first e-mail.

If you haven’t sent in your recommendation yet, please read the initial list below so you don’t repeat any of them. You can send in yours to me at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Include the full title, author, your full name and town/state/country, a succinct summary, and why you liked the book.

Here’s the first batch of your suggestions:

1. “Life and Fate” by Vasily Grossman

Larry Silver of Philadelphia: The 20th-century counterpart of “War and Peace,” set in Russia during the height of their fight for survival against Nazi invasion.

Goodreads review





2. “Lilac Girls: a Novel” by Martha Hall Kelly

Linda B. of Madison, N.H.: Such a moving book. It takes place during WWII and has a character involved in the underground resistance movement which I learned so much about. The most disturbing historical information is about Ravensbrück, a Nazi concentration camp for women. The women in the book are true heroes. All that they went through during WWII is heartbreaking and yet inspiring. I learned so much about that terrible time in the history of our world. I am not one to read graphic novels but I could not put this down as it makes you so sympathetic to the women and I knew it was based on real events, so I felt I should learn as much as I could. History is not supposed to repeat itself, but unfortunately it seems to be doing that in eastern Europe.

Goodreads review





3. “Dispatches” by Michael Herr

Mo Mehlsak of South Portland, Me.: The book basically begat “Apocalypse Now” and “Full Metal Jacket.” New-age reporting on a new-age war: Vietnam.

Goodreads review





4. “The Things They Carried” by Tim O’Brien

Alan Berns of Jamaica Plain, Mass.: Along with “Dispatches” by Michael Herr, “The Things They Carried” is one of the best books about soldiers involved with the war in Vietnam. This is about the grunts who killed and got killed. It is somewhat about the physical baggage they carried; but also about the personal, familial, and emotional baggage that they brought with them to the conflict.

Goodreads review





5. “The First World War: A Complete History” by Martin Gilbert

Ian Mark Sirota: This is a fantastic, thorough analysis of one of the bloodiest conflicts in human history, and in reading it, you will understand how/why many of the conflicts that are going on today in this world go back to the pointless slaughter that took place between 1914 and 1918.

Goodreads review





6. “A Soldier of the Great War” by Mark Helprin

Leslie Fulton: You might consider this to be more about the arc of a man’s life than about war itself, but I remember being terribly moved by it.

Goodreads review





7. “Catch 22″ by Joseph Heller

Maxine Arkin of Venice, Fla.: This book is about US pilots during WW2, who after many missions, say they’re battle-weary crazy, but the Army won’t excuse them from flying, because if they were crazy, they wouldn’t admit it. This book comically shows us the insanity of war.

David Vossbrink of Sunnyvale, Calif.: Of course! The classic WWII novel. Hilarious, frustrating, aggravating, and as true today as when it was published in 1961, just in time for the unspeakable tragedy of the American War in Vietnam and every stupid war since. Boiled down to its essence, war is insane, and if you’re sane enough to see that, you’re not crazy enough to avoid it. The phrase “Catch-22″ thus entered our language, along with an immortal cast of characters such as ex-PFC Wintergreen, Milo Minderbinder, Major Major Major Major, and Orr the escape artist. I wonder if it has been translated into Russian and widely distributed there?

Bonnie Maky Rosen of South Euclid, Ohio: Absurdities of war, set in Italy during WW2. I like it for its hilariously ridiculous scenes, but there is also a serious side.

Goodreads review





8. “An Army at Dawn: The War in North Africa, 1942-1943″ by Rick Atkinson

Pete Madeira of Bernard, Maine: This is about the North Africa campaign at the beginning of WWII and focuses on the US Army. Well-written and talks about both the strategy and tactical aspects of fighting this opening gambit of the war in Europe and does not ignore the fumbling that occurred and how the Army leadership responded and adjusted their thinking to eventually cross the Mediterranean to Sicily. (This is the first volume of a trilogy written by Atkinson, but is the best of the three.)

Goodreads review





9. “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah

Maureen Meech of Marshfield, Mass.: This is set in France during WW2 and is written from a woman’s perspective. The story was very exciting from start to finish, heartbreaking in parts but so worth the ride! I enjoyed this book because the heroine had to deal with unimaginable circumstances and rose to help fight the war in her own way. I found it to be eye-opening as well as a real page-turner.

Lucille Furey: I loved this book about France in WWII. I read it a couple of years ago and still think about the characters today. I think everyone should read this book!

Peg McKay of Plymouth, Mass.: It’s a novel about 2 sisters in France during WWII. One sister sees her husband off to war and must contend with the Nazi invasion of her town, while the other younger sister joins the resistance and takes on daring missions. The bravery and creativity of these two characters makes the book hard to put down.

I’m not a big fan of war stories. I like to read to escape, but this book drew me in and kept me interested in seeing what came next. Kristin Hannah researches her subjects well to make her stories authentic. The ending takes a turn that surprised me.

Judy Walsh of Nahant, Mass.: This is absolutely the best piece of fiction that I have read about war. It is about two sisters in Nazi-occupied France during World War II, and how each of them deals with the situation around her. Each of them takes a different path of resistance. The book is beautifully written and, once you are into it, it is hard to put it down, although some parts of it are painful to read.

Stephanie Lloyd of Eden Prairie, Minn.: This book recounts the story of two sisters living in war-torn France during WWII. Each sister finds her own way to stay alive during the war, amidst a backdrop of the struggles and pain often experienced by those left at home. I enjoyed reading “The Nightingale” because it focuses on the oft-forgotten little battles women fight when the men in their lives are suddenly drafted into a war effort that is not of their own making. It’s a story of coping, struggle, and ultimately triumph, with a few surprises that leave the reader breathless!

Also recommended by Kathleen Quinn.

Goodreads review





10. “From Horror to Hope: Recognizing and Preventing the Health Impacts of War” by Barry S. Levy (of Sherborn, Mass; past president of the American Public Health Association)

Hop (Hopkins) Holmberg of Waltham, Mass.: Provides a public health perspective on war. Sections include Types of Weapons, Health Impacts on Civilians, Other Impacts and Their Documentation, and a look to Preventing War and Promoting Peace written with eight collaborating authors. Fascinating general reading; raw material for a graduate seminar.

Now when I am flooded with news from Ukraine, it gives me a perspective on the details of the processes of war and the tools for dealing with the consequences.

Goodreads review





11. “Lone Survivor: The Eyewitness Account of Operation Redwing and the Lost Heroes of SEAL Team 10″ by Marcus Luttrell

Kevin Fahy of Tewksbury, Mass.: I liked this book because it showed that Special Operators face harrowing situations. They are not supermen, but they can display the qualities of one.

From The New York Times: “Mr. Luttrell was the only one of four men on the mission to survive after a violent clash with dozens of Taliban fighters. Eight members of the SEALs and eight Army special operations soldiers who came by helicopter to rescue the original four were shot down, and all died. Luttrell was then rescued by a group of Afghan Pashtun villagers who harbored him in their homes for several days, protecting him from the Taliban and ultimately helping him to safety.”

Goodreads review





12. “Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience and Redemption” by Laura Hillenbrand

Rosemary Verri of Sudbury, Mass.: A story of survival in WW2. Louis Zamperini participated in the 1936 Berlin Olympics, distance running, and set a lap record. His status as a distance runner caused problems when he was captured by the Japanese. I’m sure this book has been read by many -- a movie was made, too. But it’s an excellent read.

Ned Williams of Andover, Mass.: This is a biography of World War II veteran Louis Zamperini, who was considered a juvenile delinquent in his youth. Thanks to his brother, who encouraged him into running tracking and field, Louis went on to become an Olympic track star. After joining the Air Force, he survived a B29 plane crash in the Pacific, and spent 47 days with two other crew members on a life raft. He spent 2 1/2 years as a prisoner of war under brutal conditions in three Japanese POW camps. It was a fascinating story of surviving unbelievable conditions as a POW, and the trials of re-adjusting to civilian life.

Goodreads review





13. “With the Old Breed: At Peleliu and Okinawa” by Eugene B. Sledge

Baruch E. Kahana of Miami Beach, Fla.: The author enlisted in the Marines at age 19 (I think) and participated in the terrible battles of Peleliu and Okinawa during WW2. (Most Americans know next to nothing about those battles in the PTO, the Pacific Theater of Operations.)

About this book, Ken Burns said: “A classic … in all the literature of the Second World War, there is not a more honest, realistic, or moving memoir.”

I agree with Mr Burns’ assessment. People should read this book.

Goodreads review





14. “The Naked and the Dead” by Norman Mailer

Tom Lynch of Ocean Grove, N.J.: I imagine you’ll receive a few votes for “The Naked and the Dead” ... and probably some “nays” as well from those who object to Mailer simply because of the controversial Norman Mailer he later became.

Still, my late father, who spent most of his World War II years in New Guinea and the Philippines fighting Japanese bombers and malaria, always said it is the most realistic war novel he ever read.

I can’t speak to that, but I recall I found even my father’s 1948 sanitized first edition where the infantrymen cursed their miserable existences with “fug” and its many declensions, to be extraordinarily moving and at times terrifying.

Goodreads review





15. “The Caine Mutiny” by Herman Wouk

Jim Miller of Auburndale, Mass.: This book of fiction follows the World War 2 experiences in the South Pacific of a newly-minted ensign in the Navy assigned to an aging destroyer (the fictional USS Caine) captained by a deeply-troubled commanding officer. When the paranoid captain goes over the mental edge during a typhoon at sea, Ensign Keith is a willing participant in an unauthorized command takeover by the ship’s executive officer. The resulting court martial is a classic legal undressing of a deeply troubled man. (Fact: There never has been an actual “mutiny” aboard a US vessel, the author notes.)

The book also resulted in an award-winning Broadway play and a very well-received movie.

I related to Ensign Keith as my service as an equally-inexperienced naval officer (without a mutinous term of duty, I would add) occurred in the late 50s.

Raymond Winn of Stansbury Park, Utah: This book is “sorta” about war, but its main protagonist is a 1944 typhoon. Of course Wouk’s writing is flawless: gripping, descriptive, instructive.

But the emotional high point of the book (for me) was the denouement following the court-martial, wherein a Jewish lawyer had successfully defended the lieutenant who had taken command of their ship during the typhoon after the captain suffered an emotional breakdown. The lawyer says that he hated himself for having made the captain look bad enough that the court had ruled as it did. The lawyer explained that if men such as Captain Queeg had not been around in the days leading up to the war (WW2), then Hitler would have been much more successful. The lawyer figures that his family “would have been turned into soap bars” by the maniacal Nazis if our side’s Navy hadn’t been nearly ready for the effort by the time the war did break out in our part of the world. A scene so dramatically touching in its simplicity and truth that I couldn’t hold my tears.

Goodreads review





16. “War and Peace” by Leo Tolstoy

John C. Wilcox of New York, N.Y.: Napoleon’s Russian campaign and defeat seen primarily from the perspective of various Russian characters, including a fascinating discourse by Tolstoy that sets forth a theory that wars are won not by the planning and strategies of heroic officers or big-shot generals, but by the actions of individual front-line, rank-and-file soldiers at critical moments during a battle.

No one is better than Tolstoy at describing the impact of big-picture social and political events on individuals at all levels of society. His description of individuals caught in the panorama of history is unmatched. I consider “Anna Karenina” his greatest novel, with “War and Peace” close behind. His theory of battlefield victory is fascinating and celebrates the little guys who do the actual fighting and dying (our “GIs” or “grunts”), but his ideas are probably no longer relevant in our age of mechanized warfare.

Goodreads review





17. “The Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn

Jody Shyllberg: I just finished reading this book and it’s so well-written!

Based on a true story, it is about Mila Pavilchenko, a Russian librarian, historian, and single mother who becomes a celebrated and decorated sniper known as Lady Death in the Red Army, battling Nazis during WWII. She transforms from an unsure, bookish young woman into a sniper platoon leader (the only woman) and a national hero and eventually travels to the US on a Soviet goodwill tour to ask Roosevelt for help in the European war.

It’s especially timely now since much of the book takes place in Ukraine and, even then, many Ukrainians did not like the Russians but fought alongside them against their common enemy. There’s even actual historical photos at the end of the book of Mila in many of the situations described in the book. Can’t say enough good things about this book!

Sara Hindman: This book is fabulous! Based on a real-life Russian female sharpshooter during WWII, it juxtaposes her life as a wife, mother, daughter, and cold-blooded sniper. Quinn has written a few other great reads (“The Huntress”), but her latest may be the best.

Goodreads review





18. “Winter of the World” by Ken Follett

Dan Hoyt of Haverhill, Mass.: Historical fiction. Expansive, detailed story of five families from five countries as they deal with their involvement in WWII, before, during and after. Great characters, strong women, brutal and heartwarming at the same time. Historically accurate. Has everything.

Goodreads review





19. “Eagles Over Britain” by Lee Jackson

Warren C. Cook of Falmouth, Maine: 2nd in a 5-part series about WW2, this one about the Battle of Britain through the eyes of the Littlefield family, parents and 4 children, all very active in the fight in various ways, incredible story with the Blitz reflective of Ukraine today.

Goodreads review





20. “The Guns of August” by Barbara W. Tuchman

Steve Blumberg: WWI was a turning point where military strategy was a century behind the military’s weaponry. Tuchman tells the story of the folly of nation’s leaders and the century of war was started by the pettiness and hubris of nations. The events of August 1914 are eerily familiar today where the technology of today’s wars have exceeded our grasp.

Gary Lacroix of Littleton, Mass.: This Pulitzer-prize winning masterpiece of nonfiction is about the circumstances leading up to WWI and the very dynamic first month of the war in which events changed rapidly.

Forget about this being a great book about war; this book is one of the best books I have ever read -- period. This is not some dry military history or battles and strategy. Instead, the author presents the events like a novelist would -- developing the scene and telling the story in a way that makes you suspend your knowledge of what eventually happens. She also fleshes out the central characters (and this war had some great characters), which makes their foibles and successes more understandable.

D. Ketten of Malden, Mass.: Without an understanding of how war occurs, we can never find ways to avoid it. Barbara Tuchman is arguably one of the best writers, along with William Manchester, about the history and psychology of war. “The Guns of August” is her iconic book about the origins, inevitability, and horrors of World War I.

Goodreads review

Thanks for reading. What ever happened to shame? E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa. See you Friday.

Please tell your friends about Fast Forward! They can sign up here. The Globe has lots of other e-mail newsletters that are almost as good as this one, from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.