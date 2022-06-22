Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Two gull-billed terns were photographed at Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay sanctuary, and two were again seen at Nauset Beach in Orleans.

Two sandhill cranes flew by a boat a mile off of Herring Cove in Provincetown. Other Provincetown sightings included a Leach’s storm petrel, a black tern, and a glaucous gull at Race Point

Other sightings around the Cape included a white-eyed vireo at Scusset Beach reservation in Sandwich, continuing clay-colored sparrows and blue grosbeaks at Crane WMA in Falmouth, the annual chuck-will’s-widows continuing in Falmouth and another reported from Mashpee, a black skimmer at Popponesset Spit in Barnstable, 2 continuing Acadian flycatchers in South Sandwich, a seaside sparrow at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, 3 yellow-crowned night-heron in Barnstable, and a little blue heron in West Harwich.

