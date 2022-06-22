Gourmet Dumpling House announces it will close its doors in Chinatown after 15 years

Beloved Chinatown eatery Gourmet Dumpling House has announced that it will close its doors after 15 years.

In a post shared through Google, the celebrated restaurant said it would be shuttering its Boston location on July 1 “due to the lease term.” The announcement noted that the restaurant’s Cambridge location will remain open.

“Dear Beloved Customers,” the post reads. “After 15 years in business, due to the lease term, we are so sorry to inform you Gourmet Dumpling House will be closing its operations July 1, 2022. Thanks to all those who have supported Gourmet Dumpling House over the years, we are extremely proud of all that we have accomplished in these glorious years and [we are] more thankful to those who have believed in us.”