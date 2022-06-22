Gourmet Dumpling House announces it will close its doors in Chinatown after 15 years

Beloved Chinatown eatery Gourmet Dumpling House has announced that it will close its doors after 15 years.
In a post shared through Google, the celebrated restaurant said it would be shuttering its Boston location on July 1 “due to the lease term.” The announcement noted that the restaurant’s Cambridge location will remain open.
“Dear Beloved Customers,” the post reads. “After 15 years in business, due to the lease term, we are so sorry to inform you Gourmet Dumpling House will be closing its operations July 1, 2022. Thanks to all those who have supported Gourmet Dumpling House over the years, we are extremely proud of all that we have accomplished in these glorious years and [we are] more thankful to those who have believed in us.”
Owner Ed Chen opened Gourmet Dumpling House in 2007, and over the years, the restaurant often had a line out the door. The eatery, located at 52 Beach St., has made regular appearances in online travel guides and best-of lists, and in 2013 it was included in Travel & Leisure’s list of the best Chinese restaurants in the US.
“We got so emotional when we see so many touching comments online, you are our families! We will miss you!” the Google post continues.
Gourmet Dumpling House’s last day will be June 30. The Cambridge location, called Dumpling House, is located at 950 Massachusetts Ave.
The restaurant could not immediately be reached for comment.
