‘Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium’ coming to Boston with a brew of old-timey entertainment and beverages

The live show “The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden” — an attraction that blends acrobats, vaudeville comedy, and beer drinking — is coming to Boston Oct. 12-Nov. 6 for performances under a big top at Harpoon Brewery in the Seaport.

“The moment you step into the foyer tent of The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium, you are instantly transported back in time to a turn-of-the-century traveling medicine show,” co-producer and co-writer Allison Blei said in a press release. “It’s a tongue-in-cheek, Barnumesque mini-melodrama that will thrill and delight all through classic vintage entertainment.”

The 90-minute show, which is intended for grown-ups, features live acrobats and vaudeville comedy led by a character named B.S. Swindler. Starting an hour and a half before showtime, you can pop by Dr. Elixir’s Drink-Ory Garden for food and drink, including The Swindler, a new Harpoon Brewery beer created specifically for the show. Other Harpoon beers will also be available, according to a press release.