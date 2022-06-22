Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, June 27-July 10

Head to Cambridge Crossing for an evening of family-friendly movies featuring Moana and School of Rock. Those who register can receive a free popcorn and water; food trucks will also be on hand. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs. Free. 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Register at cambridgecrossing.com/events.

July 1-2

Food, Brews, and Music

Bring your appetite to the Harvard Athletic Complex for Boston JerkFest, a two-day celebration of Caribbean food. The event kicks off Friday evening with a rum and brew tasting fund-raiser, and continues Saturday with the JerkFest as well as a Hot Sauce Fest, in addition to musical performances. Passes start at $20, with discounts for kids 14 and younger. bostonjerkfest.com

July 2

Chinatown Focus

Welcome the warm weather at the China- town Main Street Summer Festival. The event, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the China Trade Center on Boylston Street, will include food vendors, arts and crafts activities, and performances including a Lion Dance, folk dance, martial arts, and more. chinatownmainstreet.org

July 4

Pops and Sparks

For the first time in three years, The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular is set to return to the Hatch Memorial Shell. Under the direction of Keith Lockhart, the show will feature the Boston Pops, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes & Drums, and, of course, fireworks. Free. 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. bso.org

July 10

Rhythm on the River

Immerse yourself in local music at the Charles River Jazz Festival, to be held at the Herter Park Amphitheater in Boston. The festival features five musical acts, including Grammy-nominated vocalist and Berklee alumna Debo Ray. Free. 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit charlesriverjazzfest.org for more information.

Editor's note: This edition of Your Week Ahead covers two weeks. Look for the next Globe Magazine on July 10.

