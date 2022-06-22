Home design: A Berkshires cabin can indeed be both rustic and polished

Although many of Jess Cooney’s clients are owners of second homes who seek respite in the Berkshires, the designer ensures the interiors are equipped for everyday, all-season living. In freshening a 1980s-era ski house for a family of four, she added practical storage along with plenty of earthy appeal. The color scheme feels Berkshires-appropriate year-round. “People want clean and modern, but not cold or cosmopolitan,” she says. “We used warm rust tones that tie to the foliage; it’s what the area is known for.”

1 Cooney painted the stone fireplace and unremarkable wood mantel white so they would recede. “We refocused attention from the fireplace to the center of the room,” the designer says. She also swapped the elevated hearth for a slab of bluestone set into the floor, which opened circulation space.