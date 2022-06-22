Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

I recall with great joy reading the original Connections about Buffy in the Globe Magazine a few years ago (“ Goodbye to Buffy, the Miracle Dog, ” April 24). I thought author Ewa Erdman was an angel in disguise. Buffy became a star but Ewa was the real superstar. She persevered and took in Buffy when no one was interested. She saved her, loved her, and shared her story. Sweet Buffy taught us so much about loving and forgiving, about being kind to everyone, including animals, in our lives. Ewa gave us hope that there is still much good and caring in our world.

Catherine Kuzminski

Hampton, New Hampshire

I’m tearing up reading about Buffy, the miracle dog — not because it is sad, but because it is authentic and brilliant and wonderful. Please share more amazing stories like this.

Alison McDougall

Newburyport

Having read the delightful story about Ewa and Buffy, it reminds me that leap of faith decisions can and do turn out amazingly well.

Loretta LaCentra

Revere

Such a beautiful article. I’ve shared with my three grown daughters. We’ve been big shelter dog people ourselves. I hope Buffy is running around at the Rainbow Bridge right now with our big Lab, Max!

Rick Russell

Austin, Texas

Full House

Annalisa Quinn started my day off with a huge laugh (“Want to Pay Less for a Boston Apartment? Just Move in With a Nudist,” April 24). Annalisa, if you don’t mind sharing an independent living apartment with a lady 98 years young who has a great sense of humor, you’re in! You are my kinda gal. Keep on writing and I’ll keep on reading!

Ethel Somers

North Andover

A hilarious, enlightening look at roomie living. Quinn is a sharp-eyed, but compassionate, observer of humans at their most vulnerable, and a talented storyteller. And, I like her friend Emma!

M.J. Silvestri

Plainville

Fun article. My contribution: a very nice, celibate young man who prayed several hours a day, kneeling and with hands clasped. He wanted to be a priest. (I was not, it should be noted, celibate.) Early on I asked him what he was praying about. He replied, “for your soul.” We became good friends. He continued to run heavenly interference for me!

jangio

posted on bostonglobe.com

My wife and I had lunch recently with two other couples. [For background,] I moved into a group house in Nahant on a temporary basis in the ‘70s. A friend of a friend had the lease on a seven-bedroom house; I ended up getting the lease and living there for 12 years. Two members of that household were at lunch. We’ve been friends for some 45 years. On Memorial Day weekend, we [were] joined by five others who shared that house, along with their spouses. These were the relationships that lasted. Many did not. We refer to one another as members of “The House.” We care for one another. We have shared happiness and grief. There may have been 25 individuals over the 12 years I lived in The House. Some disappeared, some faded, but, crucially, wonderfully, some became caring, lifelong friends.

nahantjim

posted on bostonglobe.com

The Final Word

Farewell to the wonderful crosswords of Emily Cox and Henry Rathvon in The Boston Globe (“Fond Farewell,” May 1). These two are legends in the world of word puzzles (known there as “Hex”), and we’ve been fortunate to have them delight and confound us for four decades with their wit and ingenuity. I can barely imagine what it took to conceive and execute 1,000 brilliant crossword themes, then fill in all those grids with fun and fair words that are charmingly defined. Astonishing. No doubt they’d find a clever way to clue the word I’m thinking of now: Thanks.

Marc McGarry

Newton Highlands

A great crossword team. I have loved their clever puzzles for a long time — they are my style.

Priscilla Howland

Belmont

Say it ain’t so! A Sunday crossword puzzle that I aced — an infrequent

occurrence. I find myself so totally bummed/dismayed/disappointed! Some things I take for granted — this puzzle team was surely one of those rewarding givens. As I age not so smoothly — finding my mental acuity fading and my ability to sort of go with the flow challenged — I find myself pulling back from the unrelentingly harsh news the Globe covers so well. I find the Globe Magazine to be a shelter from the storm. Wishing Henry and Emily the best of health and peace of heart.

Bill Whall

Melrose

Many, many thanks to Emily and Henry for providing me with innumerable challenges and immeasurable pleasure for many years. Good luck in retirement.

Paul Motyka

Acton

I knew they were retiring but seeing their valedictory puzzle in print was still so sad! I am a puzzle addict and their puzzles have always been something to look forward to on alternate Sundays. Cogent and yet interesting. So many puns, so little time! Sunday won’t be the same without them!

Elaine Shwimer

Bedford

A fond farewell to our Boston Globe punsters we bid,

They’ve taught us so much for so long.





We’ll all miss their wit and their creative grids,

We wish for them both to be happy and *Opposite of weak* _____!

What a wonderful ride it’s been! Many thanks for years of scholarly surprise and satisfaction.

Ann Duckless

Derry, New Hampshire

I am sad beyond words to have to say goodbye to my favorite crossword creators. They have given me endless enjoyment and have kept the wool from blanketing my aging brain. Cheers to your retirement!

Jeannie Casey

Brant Rock

Tanking the Environment?

In Perspective, Tom Keane writes that higher gas prices would make us buy less gas — something good for the environment. No kidding (“High Prices at the Pump Hurt. Here’s Why They Should Be Even Higher,” May 1). Unless we have a huge income, when prices for an item go up, we try to buy less of it. But with transportation, we don’t always have a choice. When public transportation costs more than travel by car, or when public transportation isn’t available, not all of us can go without car travel. Want less dependence on gasoline? Build out and subsidize public transportation: trains, trams, buses, and bike paths.

Cindy Snow

Shelburne Falls

Politicians are at the mercy of their voters. Voters hate high gas prices, no matter what they say they feel about the environment. Therefore, it is political suicide to allow gas prices to remain high. It’s a catch-22. But yes, we SHOULD allow gas to remain expensive for all the reasons mentioned.

Guest3

posted on bostonglobe.com

Keane’s article is incredibly naive. Why not write an article extolling the virtues of transitioning from one source of energy to another?

Chuck Tufts

Milton

It frustrates and infuriates me to no end that so many of the people griping about gas prices aren’t directing the same level of anger at the automakers for doing so little to make their cars more efficient.

hat19

posted on bostonglobe.com

It’s fine to say that gas prices should be higher to save the planet, but the problem is that low income people bear the brunt of the pain from these policies. Lower income people still have to fill the oil tank in the winter and many need to drive to get to jobs. They get stuck with the tab.

tompaine1776

posted on bostonglobe.com

Imagination’s Creation

Connections author Will Dowd’s goddaughter will never “outgrow” the eternal gift that he has given her (“Away With the Fairies,” May 1). I have shared the joys that fairies bring to our lives with my granddaughters, with the result that they build elaborate fairy houses each spring (none has visited so far yet, but hope, like fairies, springs eternal).

Barbara Harting

Framingham

I’ve been maintaining a fairy dwelling of shells, bark, and acorns to delight my wee friends (and myself!) who are part time on the Cape. While visiting after a recent winter storm, my wee friend, age 4, informed me, with great concern, that the fairy house was broken. I was quite happy to know that my work is still cut out for me. Thanks to Mr. Dowd for the reinforcement.

Veronica McCormack

Eastham

If there were more people in the world like Will Dowd, what a very fine world this would be!

Renee Albert

Eastham

